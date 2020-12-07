COOKEVILLE — A second-half rally fell short Saturday as Meigs County lost 35-13 to Peabody in the Class 2A Blue Cross Bowl state championship game at Tennessee Tech University.
Meigs lost to Peabody in last year’s state title game and the Tigers were hoping to reverse that result this year. But the Golden Wave controlled the first half and held off a Meigs comeback to earn their third state state title.
Meigs County Coach Jason Fitzgerald was disappointed with the result, but praised his players for their work ethic and accomplishments as well as the support the Tigers received from Meigs County.
“I’m proud of these kids, these coaches, the administration, the community,” Fitzgerald said. “You don’t get to the state championship in back to back years (without them). I couldn’t be more proud.”
The Tigers lose 13 seniors off this year’s team.
“What a senior class,” Fitzgerald said. “A quarterfinal appearance, a semifinal appearance, two state championship appearances, the winningest senior class in Meigs County history. It doesn’t feel real good right now, but down the road they will realize what they did.”
Meigs did force a punt on Peabody’s first drive, but the ensuing punt pinned the Tigers on their own 1 and Meigs went three plays and out.
Peabody took a 7-0 lead with 5:19 left to play on an 11-yard touchdown run by Drequan Vaughn. The drive covered 40 yards on seven plays.
The Tigers thought they had the perfect counter on the next drive. Logan Carroll hit Cameron Huckabey on a 16-yard pass to get the drive going. Carroll later fired a strike to Cody Caywood on what appeared to be a 52-yard touchdown pass.
But an illegal block nullified the play and Meigs eventually had to punt.
A short punt gave the ball to the Golden Wave on the Meigs 42 and Peabody drove down to the Tiger 1 where Vaughn again found the end zone to put Peabody up 14-0.
The Tigers went three and out on their third possession of the game, but this time the Meigs defense rose up and forced a punt.
The rest of the first half was controlled by the defenses of both teams, though Peabody was able to move the ball more. The Golden Wave offense eventually scored again, this time on a 4-yard touchdown run by Vaughn.
Peabody went to halftime up 21-0. The Tigers only had the ball for just over four minutes in the first half and rushed for only 18 yards on 12 carries. They only gained 36 yards of total offense on 21 plays.
Peabody gained 158 yards on 33 plays, including 115 yards on the ground.
Meigs, obviously, came out in the second half determined to get on track offensively, but that didn’t happen out of the gate. On the Tigers’ second possession of the second half Peabody intercepted a pass and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown to make to 28-0 with 6:57 left in the third quarter.
Instead of hanging their heads the Tigers started their rally, however.
Meadows began Meigs’ next drive with a 17-yard run. The Tigers were able to push the ball down the field with several small and medium-sized runs by Meadows, Carroll and Ben Smith.
The Tigers eventually reached the Peabody 1 after a 7-yard run by Carroll. Meadows then powered his way into the end zone from there and Dillon Brown’s extra point made it 28-7.
Meigs tried an unsuccessful onside kick, but the Tigers’ defense then made a play. Peabody running back Khalik Ganaway fumbled after being tackled by Hagan Lowe. Noah Powers recovered the fumble at the Peabody 41.
Meadows and Carroll found running room behind the Tigers’ offensive line from there and the Tigers drove the ball down to the Peabody 3. Now early in the fourth quarter, Carroll plowed his way into the end zone with 10:53to play. The extra-point attempt failed, leaving the score 28-13.
Peabody was able to drive the ball a bit and ran off some clock, but Meigs’ defense forced a punt and Meigs got the ball back with six minutes to play.
The Tigers picked up a first down on a 28-yard run by Meadows, but later turned the ball back to the Golden Wave after failing to covert a fourth and long.
Peabody then put the game away with a scoring drive with quarterback Sam Driggers reaching the end zone on a short run to make it 35-13 and ending Meigs’ hopes of a comeback.
“You always hear me say that if you win the line of scrimmage you have a chance to win the football game,” Fitzgerald said. “They won the line of scrimmage in the first half and I thought we won it in the second half, we just came up a little short.”
After a slow start the Tigers’ offense got on track in the second half. After rushing for only 13 yards in the first half Meigs finished the game with 172 rushing yards on 43 carries. Peabody gained 212 yards on 41 rushes.
Carroll led the Tigers with 94 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries while Meadows rushed for 79 yards on 24 attempts. Smith gained eight yards on his only carry.
Carroll went 5-of-15 through the air for 43 yards. Meadows caught four passes for 27 yards while Huckabey made one catch for 16 yards.
Defensively, Brady Blevins led the Tigers with eight total tackles while Ben Smith had 6 ½. Luke Pendergrass made 5 ½ tackles and Huckabey made five.
Lowe forced a fumble that Powers recovered.
