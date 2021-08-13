The McNabb Center has announced that it was recently awarded $414,000 to provide homeless outreach services to individuals in the greater Chattanooga area.
The funding comes from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency in collaboration with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition through an Emergency Solutions grant.
This funding allows the McNabb Center to offer homeless outreach services for two years in Hamilton, Bradley, McMinn and Meigs counties.
“It is essential to provide outreach and services to individuals living in homelessness,” said Gayle Lodato, McNabb Center’s senior director of Greater Chattanooga Area services. “By providing compassionate care, we can bring a positive impact to those with the most need in our community.”
The McNabb Center has a five-person team, including three case managers, a registered nurse and a master’s level team leader conducting homeless outreach and providing rapid re-housing and homeless prevention service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.