The director of McMinn County Schools was happy with a recent special session of the Tennessee General Assembly.
The focus of the session was to determine ways to combat the learning loss schools and students have faced during the shut downs last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increase the pay of teachers.
McMinn County Schools Director Lee Parkison said a lot of good came from the session.
“In the two years that I have been here, I believe it was probably the best that I have seen,” Parkison said. “They did a great job for us.”
One of the things that stood out to Parkison was the funding for after school programs.
“They are going to cover the funding that we would be able to use to make up for the learning loss, maybe in the summer time, for the next two or three years,” he noted.
“There are some learning gaps, so we will make up for those with summer and after school programs.”
He is also excited for the small stipends that will be offered to teachers as well.
“We are going to try to help our students, teachers and staff out as much as we can with this new legislation,” Parkison expressed. “The only issue is that we are still waiting on numbers and direction with it, but they are working feverishly at the state department night and day to get that to us because we have to have our plan in by March 15.”
Parkison believes the new legislation will be “a good thing” for the schools and county.
“I really appreciate our legislators,” he expressed. “I appreciate (State Sen.) Mike Bell and (State Rep.) Mark Cochran. They both stood up in this legislation and represented us well and I appreciate their leadership and understanding and they understand what we need. They have been very active in the education committees at the state level and we appreciate them so much.”
