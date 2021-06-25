More than 100 local businesses and people were honored during The Daily Post-Athenian’s 2021 Best of the Best Dinner and Awards Banquet on Thursday night.
The event, sponsored by Athens Utilities Board and held at The Barn at Faith Farms, featured 114 total award winners in categories covering business and professional, best food and dining, and best people.
Area residents spent the past few months voting for their favorite in each category and the top three vote-getters were in contention for each award Thursday night.
“We have truly assembled the best of the best in this room tonight,” DPA Publisher Jeff Schumacher said as he welcomed everyone to the event. “You have proven to be an asset to this community and proven to be an asset to your customers.”
AUB Communication Specialist Amy McDonald was also on hand to congratulate the various winners of the night.
“Thank you for choosing Athens, thank you for hanging in there last year,” McDonald said.
Schumacher noted that this was the first year that online voting was allowed to help choose the winners and added that it was successful, as more than 12,000 choices were cast via the internet.
A special section will be inserted into the July 2 edition of The Daily Post-Athenian featuring the winners and nominees.
