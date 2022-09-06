NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry provides communities, groups, and organizations with technical and financial assistance. This year, the division is offering two direct grant programs through the state and is promoting a new federal program.
State programs include the Volunteer Fire Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Assistance grants. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service is offering a Community Wildfire Defense grant.
“An increasing number of our residents live in or near the edge of the forest or other undeveloped land,” State Forester David Arnold said. “In those areas, it’s not if wildland fire will occur, but when. The Division of Forestry encourages community-level fire prevention planning and we are pleased to provide financial resources to improve wildland fire resilience through Fire Adapted Community activities.”
Before participating in this program, a volunteer fire department must be legally organized and have a current Memorandum of Understanding with the Division of Forestry. Last year, 75 rural volunteer fire departments received wildland fire suppression kits for a total value of $225,000.
More information about the Volunteer Fire Assistance Program can be found at www.tn.gov/tnwildlandfire/suppression/vfa.html
The application period for these grants ends Oct. 14. Last year, 17 communities were awarded Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants for a total of $127,000.
More information about the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program can be found at www.tn.gov/tnwildlandfire/prevention/tennessee-fire-adapted-communities/community-fire-prevention-grants/hazard-mitigation-and-community-education-grants.html
Individual grants will fund up to $250,000 to create and update community wildfire protection plans or conduct outreach and education, and up to $10 million for associated infrastructure and resilience projects. Local and tribal governments are encouraged to conduct planning exercises to assist their communities with wildfire preparedness, response and adaptation efforts. Projects must be completed within five years of the award obligation. The number of projects selected will be determined by available funding, which is $200 million annually.
The new program will also help communities in the wildland urban interface — an area where structures and other human development intermingle with undeveloped wildland or vegetation fuels, meet the three goals of the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy to maintain resilient landscapes, create fire-adapted communities, and improve wildfire response.
More information about the Community Wildfire Defense Grant can be found at www.tn.gov/tnwildland fire/prevention/tennessee-fire-adapted-communities/community-fire-preven tion-grants/community-wildfire-defense-grant.html
