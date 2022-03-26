McMinn County High School has lost a teacher, coach, friend and role model.
Tim McPhail died Tuesday at his residence after a year-long battle with brain cancer. He was 43.
McPhail was the head coach of the McMinn girls’ basketball team from 2007 to 2021. Shortly after the end of the 2021 basketball season, McPhail suffered a stroke and tumors were subsequently discovered on his brain, for which he had been undergoing treatment.
“He’s been in our thoughts and prayers since this journey began and the family, they’re Cherokees, they’re part of us and they always will be,” said MCHS principal Joe Young. “And we will do all we can to support.”
In addition to his role as the Lady Cherokees’ basketball coach, McPhail had also served at various points in his tenure at McMinn as the head volleyball coach, an assistant football coach and the head coach of the McMinn middle school football team. McPhail taught English at MCHS.
“When you think about McMinn County and McMinn County High School, you think about Coach McPhail,” Young said. “He was a great teacher, a great man, a great coach, a great friend, a great role model. And his impact on this community and this school and the students that he had and the players that he had, that impact will last forever.”
Current and former Lady Cherokees who played basketball for McPhail recalled the impact he had on their lives and their athletic careers.
“Coach McPhail was such a role model and leader to all,” said Brooklyn Stinnett, currently a junior on the MCHS girls’ basketball team. “He always pushed all of his players to be a better person on and off the court. I can’t thank God enough for blessing me with the many years I got to know him. Good times always have an ending. His legacy will live on forever. He will truly be missed.”
Aubrey Pickel, who played for McPhail with the Lady Cherokees from 2017 to 2021, remembered her high school coach as someone who always made time for his players even when he was busy with game preparation.
“I would like to start by saying how blessed we all were to have Coach McPhail in our lives,” Pickel said. “Coach McPhail was the type of person you could always come to. He took time for you, even when he had a huge game coming up and lots of film to study. Of course he loved the game, but he wasn’t a coach because of that, you could tell. He was there for us. I don’t think he understood how much that meant to us.”
And with a brother, Neyland, currently fighting his own battle with cancer, McPhail’s support for Pickel during her playing days at McMinn especially resonated.
“One of the biggest things he did for me, personally, was support me and my family as my brother fought his own battle with cancer,” Pickel said. “Coach was always asking about him and making sure I was OK. It was more than the game to him. It was us.
“I understand what it’s like to slowly lose a loved one to cancer, watch their entire life be flipped to a bed and IVs. It’s always the good ones that have to leave us too soon. My heart goes out to the McPhails. May they know they have a whole town behind them. We all are here if they need anything at all; it’s the least we can do for the impact Coach left on us.”
To Hannah Burns, who played for the Lady Tribe from 2015 to 2019, McPhail’s lessons extended well beyond the basketball court.
“Not only was he my coach for four years, but he had an impact on my life in ways that I will forever be grateful for,” Burns said. “He taught me to be dedicated, to work hard on the court and in the classroom and to be a team player. He also taught me to have strength in times of hardship and believe in myself. It was evident that he cared and loved all of us. I know our community is thankful for all of his care and commitment. All of the summer camps, the 6 a.m. practices, the pancake breakfasts and playing for the district championship my freshman year will always be memories that I will cherish. He and all of his family will always have a special place in my heart.”
Emily Crowden, who played volleyball for McPhail during her time at McMinn, noted that McPhail made sure to keep in touch with those he coached well after their playing days.
“He made it his priority to make us a better person on the court and off the court,“ Crowden said. “He always made sure that his girls were taken care of whether it be basketball or volleyball. He had a temper at games but had the heart of gold behind closed doors. I truly cherished the friendship I created in high school that also blossomed as I became an adult. He loved to check in if he had seen me and ask how my daughter is doing. He cares about all of his people and his presence will be missed by all of the McMinn County alum and current students. Love ya, Coach.”
And for retired McMinn athletic director Jimmy Haynie, his respect for McPhail “cannot be described in words.”
“He not only gave his all as the Lady Cherokees’ head basketball coach, but was a wonderful husband, father, teacher and, oh by the way, helped with the dairy farm daily,” Haynie said. “I enjoyed my years with Coach McPhail, something I will always cherish. A great, great man.”
Under McPhail’s direction, the Lady Cherokees finished as the District 5-AAA runner-up in 2014, 2016 and 2021. McMinn reached the Region 3-AAA semifinals in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016. In the 2011 season, the Lady Tribe made a surprise run to the Region 3-AAA runner-up finish and a Class AAA sectional appearance.
Before his coaching days, McPhail was a standout center for the basketball Cherokees before graduating in 1996. McPhail then moved on to the college part of his athletic career at Tusculum, where he set a then-school record in free throws made, scored 1,319 points and pulled 740 rebounds.
McPhail then got his teaching and coaching career started after graduating from Tusculum in 2000, serving as an assistant for the boys to then-head coach Keith Elliott for six years and also filling in on the girls’ bench at times alongside Bob Williams and Jerry Quirk.
Surviving McPhail are his wife, Amy, and sons Harris and Denney.
Funeral arrangements, which are being handled by Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, were incomplete as of Thursday evening’s deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.