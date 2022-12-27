The head of the Meigs-Decatur Chamber of Commerce recently reflected on how this year has gone for the organization, as well as her hopes for next year.
According to Meigs Chamber President Kristy Kelly, the chamber of commerce had a great year.
“We took on the lead role for tourism here in Meigs County. The board is very excited to be working on tourism with guidance from our friends at the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development,” Kelly said. “We ended our year with a move into a new location on the courthouse square and our Downtown Christmas Festival.”
This year, the chamber has managed to meet several goals through organized planning.
“As president of the chamber, a personal goal of mine was to create committees and committee chairs to lead each project we worked on, be it one of our festivals or the tourism committee,” Kelly expressed. “It’s exciting to see others become more involved with their community and the excitement they bring to our organization. We are always looking for volunteers that might be interested in helping with different events.”
One goal the chamber is currently working to achieve is finding someone to help with the Catfish Festival that will be held on the first Saturday of the county’s annual Downtown Summer Nights event.
“This fishing event has potential to grow with the right person leading the way,” she said.
Looking ahead to 2023, Kelly is anxious to see how things will go for the chamber and the county.
“I’m very excited to see where our board of directors takes the chamber this year. I feel like we have a dedicated group of volunteers that have stepped up and are ready to work for Meigs County. Each member brings with them their area of expertise and strengths to create a great team of people to work with,” she stated. “Our 2023 goals include member focus, before hours membership meetings at the office and tourism. The new office space offers us the ability to have a visitor’s center. Developing this space is something new for us and we look forward to creating a welcoming place to stop by and visit.”
Kelly encouraged everyone to look forward to the chamber’s next event that will be held in January.
“Our next event in Meigs County is the Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival on Jan. 14 and 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily,” she said. “This is a free event with shuttles that will run from the Birchwood School. Shuttles are free and loop between the Cherokee Removal Memorial Park, the Hiwassee Refuge and the school.”
For more information and updates on the chamber and its events, follow the chamber on Facebook and Instagram or visit ww.meigschamber.org
