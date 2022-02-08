Beginning fall 2022, Tennessee Wesleyan University will offer an honors program for traditional, undergraduate students on the Athens campus.
“The TWU Honors Program is designed to be a transformative experience for high-achieving students interested in expanding their educational experience,” said Dr. Chris Schutz, professor of history and director of the new program. “Our honors students will strive to ask larger questions about the direction of their lives and the scope and utility of their education.”
Students in the honors program will have a number of benefits added to their undergraduate experience. Specialized courses provided by select faculty will be offered, and grants are available for use in studying abroad, research, experiential learning, or other co-curricular experiences. Additionally, students will have preferred class selection and housing options, among other benefits.
“The liberal arts tradition has always been intended to prepare students not just for technical skills in individual careers, but also to send graduates out to vitally enhance their communities and societies. With the program’s focus on ‘Citizenship and the Common Good,’ students will answer these larger questions, and in doing so learn to be leaders who might breathe new life into our increasingly fractured democracy,” said Schutz.
Admission to the honors program will be based on GPA, a brief essay, and, for current students, a recommendation by a TWU faculty member. Incoming freshman must have a minimum 3.25 GPA; current students can apply using their high school GPA or a 3.0 TWU GPA.
More information on how honors students will pursue Citizenship and the Common Good, profiles on the honors faculty, the courses students will take, and more is available by visiting the honors program page on the TWU website, tnwesleyan.edu
