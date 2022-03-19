Nine total charges, including burglary and reckless aggravated assault, landed a 20-year prison sentence for a local man recently.
Caleb Riden, 35, of Riceville, pleaded guilty to nine separate charges in front of Criminal Court Judge Andrew Freiberg, leading to 20 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
He was sentenced as a career offender, meaning he must serve at least 60% of his sentence prior to being eligible for parole. He earned nine months and 22 days of pre-trial jail credit as his case made its way through the system.
Riden pleaded guilty to Class D felony burglary, Class A misdemeanor theft of property $1,000 or less, Class D felony theft of property $2,500 to $10,000, Class B felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Class A misdemeanor simple possession of meth, two counts of Class D felony reckless aggravated assault and two counts of Class D felony evading arrest.
He was also required to repay $250 in restitution to the victim and pay a $750 fine to the court.
On seven of the charges, Riden was indicted on April 20, 2021 and served pre-trial jail time from May 6, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022, when he was sentenced.
For one of the evading arrest charges and the meth possession charge, he was indicted on Nov. 16, 2021.
