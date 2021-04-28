The McMinn County Commission voted unanimously on Monday night in favor of upgrading radio communications for the county’s volunteer fire departments.
McMinn County’s 11 volunteer fire departments currently use a UHF analog system operating from two sites.
“The challenges we’ve been facing in the last five to 10 years is the increased narrow banding by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) on our UHF radios,” explained McMinn County Mayor John Gentry during a meeting of the county Emergency Services Committee prior to the full commission meeting. “The frequency has been restricted and restricted and what used to be decent is less decent.”
Several years of testing and research by McMinn County Fire Chief Scott Thompson and McMinn Country Emergency Management Director Tom Trotter led to a recommendation that the radio system be upgraded to digital 400 MHz and to utilize the Fleettalk network, which has 10 sites in McMinn County that are expected to provide significantly improved coverage. A digital frequency has a clearer signal which will enhance communication between the user and dispatcher.
Dalton Communications has agreed to upgrade the county’s Starr Mountain and No Pone sites with digital repeaters to maintain the current paging system, as well as to provide a backup to Fleettalk if the county chooses to leave the system in the future.
AMR ambulance service, which is currently contracted by McMinn County, is already utilizing Fleettalk.
“We have no problems,” said Jamey Nicholson, operations supervisor for AMR’s McMinn County operations. “I am really pleased with what we have now.”
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Department and Etowah police and fire are also using the 400 Mhz system.
The Fleettalk system also allows communications between different responding agencies such as fire and EMS without the need to contact dispatch. It also seamlessly switches between the 10 sites rather than having to manually switch between the county’s two existing sites during mobile communications.
Dalton Communications’ upgrades to the county’s two existing sites will allow for this same seamless switching should the county decide to opt out of the Fleettalk network.
“That’s the safety net I asked for,” said Gentry.
“That’s your assurance that you’ve got something,” added Dalton Communications President Frank Watts.
The five-year agreement requires a monthly maintenance fee of $950 for up to 250 radios and includes maintenance for the sites, repeaters and the radios. Converting to the 400 Mhz system and purchasing 28 mobile radios and 70 portable radios and supplies costs a total of $85,952 and will be paid for by COVID-19 relief funds.
The 400 Mhz radios cost about a third of the price of 800 Mhz radios, which are used by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department. There are currently more than three times the personnel among the county volunteer fire departments versus the sheriff’s department.
Thompson also noted that the 400 Mhz radio signal is better at penetrating the outside walls of a structure than its 800 Mhz counterpart.
“From the incident commander into the building is where we had the problem,” said Thompson.
The new radios are interchangeable with the county’s current UHF system.
“It’s not a matter of grabbing another radio,” said Thompson. “If the 400 (Mhz) goes down, we can automatically just switch over.”
