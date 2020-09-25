MCMINN COUNTY
Library Board will meet on Monday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. For information on joining the meeting, call 423-745-7782.
Election Commission will hold a called meeting on Monday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m. for appointing election officials working the Nov. 3 election and any other election business to come before the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.