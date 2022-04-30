The City of Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
• Parking spaces 102, 103, 104 and 105 on Madison Avenue from White Street to Jackson Street on Monday, May 2 from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
• Madison Avenue from White Street to Jackson Street on Tuesday, May 3 from 5:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.
• Parking spaces 102, 103, 104 and 105 on Madison Avenue from White Street to Jackson Street on Wednesday, May 4 from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of these closures is the McMinn County Election Commission’s election supply pick up and drop off and election returns.
For more information, contact the office of the public works department at 423-744-2745.
•
The areas to be affected are Hill Street from Madison Avenue to the Food City entrance, Young Street from Kilgore Street to Hill Street, and W. Bank Street from Kilgore Street to Hill Street. These closures will be on Thursday, May 5 from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
The purpose of this closure is for Main Street Athens’ Spring Fling Street Fair.
For more information, contact the office of the public works department at 423-744-2745.
•
The City of Athens Department of Parks and Recreation has announced they will not be taking facility reservations over the phone, online or in the office from April 28 through May 1 due to a software conversion.
During this downtime, the department will be migrating to a system that is more user-friendly, with new options designed to provide citizens with an easier and enhanced online experience.
Program registrations will still be available and active during this time.
For more information, contact the office of parks and recreation at (423) 744-2700 extension 3.
•
The McMinn County Historical Society and Archives will host an open house on Sunday, May 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their new location at 107 W. College Street in Athens. Current and former members and guests are welcome and it will feature refreshments, historical records, family records and 200 year old records. For more information, call 423-744-3911.
•
The 2022 McMinn County Rabies Clinic will be conducted from Monday, May 2, through Saturday, May 7. The cost of the rabies shot will be $12. The rabies vaccinations can be obtained from the following veterinary offices during their regular office hours. Please call them ahead of time for an appointment.
• The Animal Clinic of Athens, 828 Rocky Mount Road, Athens, 745-7436
• Athens Small Animal Hospital, 318 Maple St., Athens, 252-0558
• Family & Friend Pet Clinic, 111 New Englewood Road, Athens, 745-8107
• Home Vet, Home Visits ONLY, 800-529-5815 (Slight charge for home visit)
• McMinn Regional Humane Society Spay & Neuter Clinic, 3 Davidson Road, Athens, 649-0370 (Animal must be spayed or neutered)
• Mecca Pike Animal Hospital, 467 Hwy. 310, Etowah, 263-1704
• Offutt Veterinary Service, 101 New Englewood Road, Athens, 745-6564
• Sweetwater Veterinary Hospital, 1209 Hwy. 68, Sweetwater, 351-7122
• Union Hill Veterinary Hospital, 1405 Hwy. 30 E., Athens, 744-7049
Cats and dogs should receive their first rabies vaccination as soon as possible after three months of age, but certainly by six months of age.
Note that the reduced fees will only be available during the rabies clinic dates.
State law requires all dogs and cats have a current rabies vaccination
For more information, contact Missy Wolford with the McMinn County Health Department at 745-7431, ext. 15, or 423-618-3189.
•
McMinn County 4-H is hosting the tomato project.
This project is open to 4th-8th graders and is $5 to join. 4-H is partnering with McMinn County FFA where participants will receive two plants that will be picked up from the McMinn County High School greenhouse on May 20 from 3-6 p.m.
4-H members will grow their plants and bring three tomatoes to the Tomato Show at the Athens Farmers Market on Aug. 13 at 9:45 a.m. There will be categories to enter including best in show, ugliest, best recipe, and more.
Space is limited. Call 423-745-2852 for more information.
•
The Meigs-Decatur Public Library will be holding a book sale on May 4, 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. each day.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for certified lifeguards and a pool manager for the Ingleside Pool.
The summer pool season will be in operation with training beginning May 23 and running through end of September for parties. The City of Athens is seeking mature, dependable, friendly staff to continue operating the Ingleside Pool in a professional capacity.
Complete applications and turn them in to the Human Resources Department. Applications can be obtained online or in the Human Resources office in City Hall.
If interested in a lifeguarding position, but not yet certified, the City of Athens is hosting a Red Cross Lifeguarding Course May 19-23. Registration is available online or with the Parks Department.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3, or email the department at recreation@athenstn.gov or visit the website at www.athenstn.gov/parks
•
The City of Niota’s Fifth Annual Train Show will be held Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new health initiative challenging McMinn countians to Walk for the Health of McMinn.
This program is designed to encourage everyone to get outside and get some exercise. The parks department has organized walking groups at several city parks throughout the week, or participants are encouraged to go out on their own and log their miles. The goal is to have the community log their miles and by Aug. 23 to have reached 53,276 miles as a community, which equals a mile for every resident in McMinn County.
“We are so excited to start this new program and encourage everyone to be moving more whether you are running, rolling, strolling or walking. It’s no secret that obesity rates are crazy high and as a parks department, we want to do something about it. We have created a quick online form to log and enter miles and we are encouraging schools, businesses, and community organizations to organize their own walks to help us reach our goal. We are planning a completion party for Aug. 23, 2022, which is the 200th anniversary that our city was incorporated. We hope to have a lot to celebrate that day,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
To get your school, business, or organization involved, contact Brianna Baker
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
Artwork is currently being displayed at the Etowah Carnegie Library by artist Barbara Ensley of the Community Artist League.
Ensley’s exhibit “The Invisible Thread” is a celebration of the interconnectedness of life. This series of 20 paintings were not painted consecutively. Instead, Ensley switched between canvases allowing each layer of acrylic to dry in between. The paint remaining when an image was completed became the beginning of the next painting. The result of this process is an “invisible thread” of paint that ties all these pieces together in a fluid but cohesive manner.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Ave in Etowah and may be reached by calling 423-263-9475.
•
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
