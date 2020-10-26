MCMINN COUNTY
The Election Commission will hold a called meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting will be to lock provisional ballot boxes for the election day polling places, finalize any election day details, and any other election business to come before the board.
ATHENS
The Board of Education will hold its Fall Retreat/Work Session on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 8:30 a.m. at the Administration Building.
