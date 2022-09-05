The Etowah Fall Arts and Crafts Festival is set for early next month and there is still a need for vendors at the event.
Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce President Frank Clark expressed his excitement for the upcoming festival.
“We are really excited this year,” he said. “It always coincides with the 411 Yard Sale and we are actually going to be doing events leading into the festival. For example, Thursday (Sept. 29) will be the Chamber Bingo night. We are looking forward to having everybody back to another great arts and crafts festival.”
The festival will be held on Oct. 1 and 2, with Saturday hours set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
“We have a lot of new vendors and great returning vendors for this festival,” Clark expressed. “We have some really great returning vendors like great candle makers, pottery makers, jewelry, paintings, we will even have Schultz Apple Farm coming out and a lot more, so this is going to be another great festival.”
The Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce will continue accepting vendors until Sept. 26.
“They can either register online through eventbright.com — just look up Etowah Festival and it will come up — or they can e-mail me at director@etowahcoc.org and I can send them a paper application if they would prefer to do it that way,” he noted. “They can register either way and we still have room for food vendors, food trucks and we will just take more vendors until we are filled to the gills.”
He hopes for this year’s festival to be as successful, if not moreso than, previous years.
“With a fall festival, you want people to come and have that nostalgic feeling of the crisp fall air and all of the things that come with a great fall,” Clark said. “People can even start to gather gifts for Christmas. People love being able to get together as a family and this is a great family affair celebrating Etowah in the fall.”
The festival is a long standing tradition for the town of Etowah.
“I remember my first fall festival was 17 years ago and I know that it has been quite a bit of time prior to me ever attending my first event,” Clark noted. “From its inception when the sorority there in town ran it, I think that it has always been about family and community and it means a lot to the community. They always know the first weekend of October there will be a fall festival.”
