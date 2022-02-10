While the final charge was lowered, a local man still faced a guilty verdict on Friday.
Kajan Witt’s McMinn County Criminal Court trial ended last week, with the jury lowering Witt’s second degree murder charge to a lesser offense.
After the nearly week-long trial, the jury found Witt guilty of Class E felony criminally negligent homicide.
Witt’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled to take place on May 13 of this year.
Witt first faced the charges after Casey Daugherty, 32, of County Road 609, Etowah, died of a gunshot wound in April of 2019.
According to the report at the time, it was her fiancee Witt and his father who took Daugherty to Starr Regional Medical Center’s Athens campus.
Sheriff’s department officials then carried out a search at the residence on County Road 609 where the shooting took place and the investigation began.
In July of 2020, the McMinn County Grand Jury indicted Witt on the charge of second degree murder.
“While the initial report was of an accidental shooting, Det. Greg Earps continued to look into the case,” McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said at the time. “After a year’s worth of investigation and obtaining forensic evidence, a case against Kajan Witt was presented to the June session of the grand jury, which issued the indictment.”
Witt turned himself in at that time, beginning the case inside the court system.
