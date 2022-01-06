Last year was a good one for businesses despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Meigs County-Decatur Chamber of Commerce President George Thomas.
Thomas noted that the county still witnessed growth in business despite the pandemic.
“We didn’t have a huge influx in business, I can only think of two in 2021 with one being a restaurant here in Decatur itself and there has been some expansions in the Ten Mile area,” Thomas said. “I do believe we had one lot sold in our industrial land, just a small lot. So from a commercial standpoint I think we gained a little bit and for industrial we are pretty much the same as we were before.”
Thomas stated the chamber was in a “resurgence” throughout last year.
“We have been able to return to somewhat normal operation and have our chamber coordinator on board. That had pretty much been a part time position but we have had it filled these past 12 months,” he noted. “Our members are still around 60-65 members ... We have been able to participate in and host some existing activities along with some new activities. For instance we had our Downtown Summer Nights again this past year, the Taste of the Town BBQ Cook Off in September — which was a smashing success despite the rain ... We sponsored the Downtown halloween event and our big bang was our Christmas event with the Christmas parade, which turned out very well.”
One of the largest milestones the chamber accomplished in October of 2021 was being part of the county and the Town of Decatur joining the Tennessee River Line program, which is sponsored by the University of Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley Authority and others.
“That is a major milestone for us. We have 165 miles of shoreline in our county. In fact Meigs is known as the shoreline county — which is our new motto — and we want to capitalize on that,” he expressed. “I think being a member of the Tennessee River Line Program is going to help us do that. It will get us some exposure and get us some notoriety. They have equipment such as kayaks and canoes. We plan to talk to the TVA about getting some hiking trails along the river in our county, so we see as a chamber our natural resources being our best asset.”
His expectations for this year involve seeing activities associated with being a Tennessee River Town.
“We are going to do some organized events with that organization and of course tourism as well,” Thomas stated. “Any kind of tourism is good for our county. One of the things that helped us out tremendously this year is that the State of Tennessee enacted legislation that requires the third party vendors that manage rentals like air B&B and VRBO to collect sales tax on lodging and they forward that sales tax to the counties. That law came into effect in July 2021 and we saw practically a $5,000 jump in our tax income practically the first month.”
Thomas stated they received more building permits in the county last year than they had in previous years.
“This year we’ve had a total of 288 building permits issued. The previous year had 190 and in 2019 we had 144,” he noted. “We have a lot of people coming into our area, building homes and expanding homes ... We expect that to continue. There is currently a total of 58 new homes under construction in the county at this point of time so we are happy to have new people come into the county.”
