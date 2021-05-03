Due to fire suppression efforts, there had been minimal wildfire activity over the last 24 hours on the Cherokee National Forest, as of Thursday evening.
Fire management officials are monitoring the weather for its potential impacts on fire activity.
The Coker and Long Branch fires are in the south zone of the forest on the Tellico Ranger District.
As of Thursday evening, both fires were 90% contained.
The Coker fire remained at 17 acres and was off Joe Brown Highway; fire crews were extinguishing or removing burning material along or near the control line.
The Long Branch Fire remained at 700 acres and fire crews continued to check containment lines and perform mop-up operations as needed.
Crews and equipment may still be in the Cherohala Skyway area and the public should use caution when driving in the area.
The Long Branch Trail (#103) and the Hemlock Trail (#101) will remain closed until they are considered safe for visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.