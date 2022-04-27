Ten young women will participate in the 61st Annual McMinn County Distinguished Young Women program this Friday, April 29, beginning at 7 p.m. at Athens City Middle School.
Sponsored annually by the Optimist Club of Athens, Distinguished Young Women (formerly known as Junior Miss) awards college scholarships to young women who have distinguished themselves at school and in their communities. It is a local preliminary for the state and national Distinguished Young Women programs.
Competing in this year’s event will be (listed in order of contestant number)
Hannah Carol Brewer, Madison Scott Burke, Brettany S. Lee, Daisy Alexandra Cranfill, Isabella Deja Espinoza, Ashtyn Ellyse Bates, Alyssa Paige Gable, Elena Kiera Kurowski, Aryanna Faith Powers and Caroline Elizabeth Ingram.
Hannah Carol Brewer
Brewer is a student at McMinn County High School who plans to become a veterinarian. Her talent for the competition is dance (pointe).
She is the daughter of Amy and Tim Brewer and she has one brother, 18-year-old Brady, and one sister, 9-year-old Preslee.
Her activities include the MCHS dance team, Armfield Dance Academy, MCHS softball, FCA, FFA, Outdoor Club, J-Teens, SGA and prom committee. She is an All-American dancer and on the A/AB honor roll.
Madison Scott Burke
Burke is a McMinn County High School student who plans to attend Tennessee Technological University and become a history professor. Her talent for the competition is piano.
She is the daughter of Tonya Stancell Burke and Fred Scott Burke and has two sisters – Abby Carroll, 30, and Brittany Pickle, 32.
Her activities include Science Olympiad, Scholar Bowl, Mu Alpha Theta, J-Teens, National Honor Society, Outdoor Club, Big Kids do Science, Student Government Association, TMTA Math Competition and annual staff.
Her achievements include class of 2023 top 10% in the 2020-2021 school year, 4.0 scholar in 2020-2021, DAR patriot essay Alexander Keith Chapter winner and state qualifier, VFW Voice of Democracy post winner and district qualifier, Tennessee Governor’s School of the Scientific Exploration of Tennessee Heritage, 6th place in the Regional Science Olympiad Forensics competition, 1st place in the Regional Science Olympiad Detector Building Competition, advanced to “Sweet 16” round of the PBS East Tennessee Region Scholar’s Bowl, 2nd place in TMTA Regional Math Competition and 2nd place in HOSA Regional Forensics competition.
Brettany S. Lee
Lee is a McMinn County High School student who plans to attend Vanderbilt University and pursue a career as a criminal assistant district attorney.
She is the daughter of Jessica Lee.
Her activities include Mu Alpha Theta, Science Olympiad, Students for Christ, Glee Club, Cherokee Singers, musical, youth group, tutoring and babysitting.
Her achievements include president of Students for Christ, vice president of the Glee Club, National Honors Society, 3rd place in STEAM Fair, top 10% of her class.
Daisy Alexandra Cranfill
Cranfill is a McMinn County High School student who plans to attend Tennessee Wesleyan University and become a middle or elementary school music teacher.
She is the daughter of Lisa Ilene and Richard Douglas Cranfill and has two sisters – Annabelle, 21, and Charlotte, 15.
Her activities include FFA, Students for Christ, vocal lessons at TWU and community theater.
Her achievements include MCHS FFA president, MCHS drama club president, Class of ’23 Advanced Theatre Arts Award, 1st place in East Tennessee FFA Fair Speaking Contest, 2nd place in East Tennessee FFA Speaking Spooktacular, 1st place in East Tennessee FFA Regional Ag Issues, selected for George Mason University summer journalism program and selected for ACLU National Advocacy Institute.
Isabella Deja Espinoza
Espinoza is a McMinn County High School student who plans to attend High Point University or Queens University and hopes for a career in psychology/sociology.
She is the daughter of Kami Hayes and Michael Anthony Espinoza and has one brother, 22-year-old Garren Kyker, and two sisters – Mia Espinoza, 14, and Sofia Espinoza, 9.
Her activities include McMinn cheerleading, FCCLA, McMinn Youth Community Group, Life Skills, J-Teens, Big Kids do Science, Science Club, Starbucks and Rogers Creek assistant cheer coach.
Her achievements include top 10% and honor roll.
Ashtyn Ellyse Bates
Bates is a McMinn County High School student who plans to attend University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
She is the daughter of Melissa Sue and Randall Dean Bates and has one sister, 22-year-old Ally, and two brothers – Riley, 20, and Connor, 18.
Her activities include National Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society, varsity cheer, Skills USA, Mu Alpha Theta, J-Teens, Big Kids do Science, Outdoor Club, Science Club and Student Government Association.
Her achievements include J-Teens vice president, Mu Alpha Theta officer, Junior Student Government vice president, foreign language award, English award, Algebra II award, SDC Pre-calculus award, driver’s ed award, most underclassman service hours scholarship and top 10% of her class twice.
Alyssa Paige Gable
Gable is a McMinn County High School student who plans to attend University of Tennessee at Knoxville and become a lawyer. Her talent for the competition is dance.
She is the daughter of Angel and Eric Gable and she has one brother – Wyatt, 15.
Her activities include MCHS Golden Girls Dance Team, Armfield Dance Academy, National Honors Society, Student Government, Big Kids do Science, Life Skills, J-Teens and Mu Alpha Theta.
Her achievements include perfect attendance, top 10%, A/B honor roll and All-American dancer.
Elena Kiera Kurowski
Kurowski is a McMinn County High School student who is undecided on where she plans to attend college, but hopes to be a physical therapist.
She is the daughter of Nicholas and Ivana Kurowski and has one sister – Mina, 13.
Her activities include school volleyball, club volleyball, tennis, Mu Alpha Theta and Honor Society.
Aryanna Faith Powers
Powers is a McMinn County High School student who plans to attend Vanderbilt University and then join the U.S. Navy and become a medic. Her talent for the competition is singing.
She is the daughter of Amy Fay and Brian Allan Powers and she has one brother, 12-year-old Alex, and one sister, 12-year-old Skylee.
Her activities include golf, HOSA, choir and J-Teens.
Her achievements include A/B honor roll freshman and sophomore years.
Caroline Elizabeth Ingram
Ingram is a McMinn County High School student who plans to attend University of Tennessee at Knoxville to become a nurse practitioner. Her talent for the competition is singing.
She is the daughter of Anissa Michelle and Christopher Michael Ingram and she has one sister – Gracie, 15.
Her activities include school musical, Mu Alpha Theta, Big Kids do Science, Science Olympiad, Science Club, J-Teens, Student Government, Scholar Bowl, Outdoor Club and National Honors Society.
Her achievements include Mu Alpha Theta secretary, more than 10 Science Olympiad medals, National Honors Society, J-Teens vice president, personal finance award, A honor roll, top 10%, Science Club president and Big Kids do Science vice president.
