A local industry has been a staple of the community for three decades and it’s celebrating that mark this year.
Storm Power Components has been a staple of Decatur for 30 years, as the company opened its doors on Feb. 1, 1991.
Storm began in Dunlap before moving to Decatur during 1991. According to Director of Marketing Jim Millard, a mutual desire led the industry to the local area.
“Decatur pretty much wanted them there,” Millard said. “They love being tucked away in Decatur.”
The company began 30 years ago producing “simple cable connections,” according to Millard, and has evolved into fabricated cooper and aluminum bus bars. Millard added that about five years ago, they began making laminated bus bars as well.
“They have grown ever since,” he said, noting that it is now a $40 million company that employees 330 people.
The company now produces parts for entities in a variety of different fields.
“Storm interconnects are in most of the Verizon, AT&T and Sprint networks,” Millard explained. “They all use some sort of battery backup with Storm products in there.”
The company was founded by Ten Mile resident Bob Granger and he was joined by partner and current Florida resident Dan Kitts about five years after opening.
Millard noted, however, that it’s the employees — especially those who have been there since the beginning — who have made the company what it is.
“If it hadn’t been for the right people in the right place, I don’t know how far it would have went,” he said.
Those employees include Storm's executive team of Chief Operating Officer (COO) Cody Standridge and Chief of Business Development Mark Henrie.
As with any company, there have been challenges along the way, but Storm has been able to weather them. Included in those challenges has been the COVID-19 pandemic the past year.
Millard said this past year dealing with the coronavirus has been “probably the most challenging,” but Storm is “still growing and we’re still hiring people.”
While many companies shut down during at least parts of the pandemic, Storm has remained open the entire time.
“We’re an essential business,” Millard said. “A lot of the stuff we make has to keep going.”
He noted that the company has been able to meet the challenge COVID-19 has posed.
“They said ‘do what you’ve got to do to stay open’ and so we did,” he said.
