The City of Niota will host a Christmas drawing again this year for anyone who lives within the city limits.
The city initiated this program several years ago to encourage its residents to take pride in their home and decorate the outside for the Christmas season.
To enter the contest after decorating, residents should turn their name and phone number in to the Niota Depot. The drawing will take place during the city commission meeting on Jan. 11, 2021 at 6 pm.
Participants do not have to be present to win. Since everyone’s opinion of great decorating is different, no judgement of homes takes place, just a drawing of names from those submitted.
Prizes this year will be gift cards that were donated by Athens Cracker Barrel and Old Country Store, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, Shoney’s of Athens, Dinner Bell Restaurant and General Store, Buddy’s Bar-b-q of Athens, Western Sizzlin of Athens, Michael’s Casual Dining, and Athens Movie Palace.
All winners will be contacted.
“I hope many of our residents will decorate their homes for the holidays and take part in this event,” Niota Mayor Lois Preece said.
