MCMINN COUNTY
Election Commission will hold a called meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9, at noon at the Election Commission office. The purpose of the meeting will be to call the McMinn County and Etowah City school board primaries for the May 3, 2022 election and the Athens City School Board primaries for the Aug. 4, 2022 election.
Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.
DECATURBoard of Aldermen will hold a workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Decatur Municipal Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.