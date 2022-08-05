Incumbent McMinn County School Board member Mike Cochran (front, left) talks about election results as his brother, Mark (back, left), looks over results as well. Mike Cochran retained his seat in a contested race, while Mark Cochran was unopposed in his bid to retain his spot in the Tennessee State House of Representatives.
There will be three new members of the McMinn County School Board after Thursday night.
Joe Malone, Kevin Goins and Dustin Prichard all won seats during the August general election, though only one of them was in a contested race. Incumbent Mike Cochran also held off a challenger and fellow incumbent Bill Irvin will return for a full session on the board.
Prichard, who won in the Republican primary in May for the seat Rob Shamblin did not run for again, defeated Independent Katie Brady 882 to 300 to clinch a seat on the board in District 5.
Cochran was able to retain his District 3 seat on the board as he fended off independent challenger Colby Pilkey 911 votes to 197.
Malone was on the ballot Thursday night as a result of defeating incumbent Quinten Howard in the May Republican primary.
Howard was unopposed in the general for the District 1 seat, garnering 671 votes.
Goins is also a newcomer to the board, as he defeated incumbent Mike Lowry in the May Republican primary.
He was also unopposed in the general election, capturing the District 2 seat with 813 votes.
The District 4 seat was retained by Irvin, who held off a challenger in the Republican primary in May and then was unopposed Thursday night. He won 1,049 votes.
