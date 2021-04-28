Meigs County High School will host its graduation ceremony in a similar fashion to the way they conducted it last year.
According to Meigs County Schools Director Clint Baker, Meigs County High School’s graduation will be held May 22.
“The time will be a little different this year as we will be starting at 9:30 in the morning,” Baker said. “It is currently planned to be outdoors on the football field.”
Baker said some COVID-19 precautions that were in place last year will still be in effect this year.
“The students will be spaced apart on the football field like they were last year and the gates will open at 8:30 a.m.,” Baker noted. “We will not be doing any temperature checks, but we are going to encourage social distancing and masks.”
He believes hosting the graduation will be easier this year compared to last year.
“Now we have some experience at holding it during a pandemic,” Baker stated. “It was our first time hosting it on the football field and I think it will be a lot smoother this time due to our experience last year.”
Students will also be given tickets again this year for the amount of people they can invite.
“We plan on giving eight tickets per student, which is two more than last year,” he noted. “Maybe next year we can return to no longer doing tickets.”
Baker expressed his gratitude for the students being able to enjoy a “fairly normal” senior year this time.
“Compared to the unfortunate event from last year this group got to experience something that wasn’t too far off from a normal senior year,” Baker said. “Especially during the second semester because we held their prom for them the other night on Friday and I am really thankful and appreciative that they have been able to experience these things.”
