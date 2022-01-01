A First Amendment lawsuit against the City of Athens is set to go to trial early in the new year.
The lawsuit filed by Glenn Whiting against the City of Athens, City Attorney Chris Trew and City Manager C. Seth Sumner alleging that they violated his free speech rights by retaliating against him appears to be headed to trail on Jan. 10 in United States District Court in Knoxville before U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough.
According to the final pretrial order filed following the pretrial conference on Dec. 28, Van Irion will be the counsel for Whiting, while Dan Pilkington and Emily Taylor will represent the defense.
The mutually agreed upon facts, according to the order, state that “on May 21, 2019, City of Athens Codes Enforcement Officer Matthew Gravley issued a notice of violation regarding the property located at 213 Pope Avenue” in Athens, which is owned by ARD Property Management, a former plaintiff in the case.
On Aug. 2, 2019 a notice of hearing was served and then a condemnation hearing was held on Aug. 30, 2019.
An order then came down on Sept. 25, 2019 that the property was deemed “unsafe, unsanitary and dangerous and unfit for human habitation, or use in general.”
No one from ARD Property Management attended the condemnation hearing. Then, in October of 2019, Whiting “painted a sign on a building located on Jackson Street in Athens.”
The order then outlines each side’s theory, which is expected to be the primary focus of the arguments during the trial.
According to Whiting’s theory listed, he is alleging that city officials “took adverse actions” against him for “expressing constitutionally protected speech in violation of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.”
Whiting also alleges that Sumner and Trew’s actions “were motivated by personal malice against Mr. Whiting due to Whiting’s statements regarding issues of public concern.”
However, the defendants argue that the order to demolish “was reasonable and supported by the evidence presented to the city.”
The allegations from city officials in the order are that they received “numerous complaints about the building” over the course of several years and that notices of violations were issued from 2015 through 2019.
There were 11 total structures set for the condemnation hearing in August of 2019.
There are 27 named witnesses for the plaintiffs and 31 named witnesses for the defense, including four more not named.
The expectation for the jury trial is that it will last for five to 10 days and the possibility of a settlement was termed “poor.”
