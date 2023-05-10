In an effort to deal with an odd taste in the city’s water, Etowah Utilities Board General Manager Harold Masengil has appealed to the Tennessee Valley Authority for assistance.
In his comments sent to TVA, Masengil said the “taste and odor” in the drinking water is caused by “higher than normal algae growth in the Hiwassee River.”
Masengil said it’s a point of pride for the utility to ensure high standards for the water.
“Etowah Utilities takes pride in the taste of our water,” he said. “We have won the state Best Tasting Water twice and competed at the national level.”
He noted in the letter that the reason for the typically good taste is the source of the water.
“We have always attributed it to the source of our water, the scenic river stretch of the Hiwassee River, which receives most of the controlled flow from the TVA Apalachia Power House that receives water from the TVA Hiwassee Lake in North Carolina,” he explained.
However, it is Masengil’s belief that the weather taking an odd turn has negatively impacted that source.
“Due to lower than normal rainfall, higher than normal temperatures and possible flow-in from the fertilizer used for yards and farms, we are experiencing higher than normal algae growth resulting in a taste and odor problem,” he said. “We have never experienced this phenomenon before at Etowah Utilities and are receiving multiple complaints from the public.”
While the quality of the taste and odor are not up to the usual standards, Masengil noted to TVA authorities that it is still safe.
“The water meets all drinking water standards and is safe to drink,” he said. “We have tried to communicate that to the public, but they are growing tired of the problem and this presents a public health threat in that they may opt to go to unsafe sources of drinking water — springs, wells, etc.”
Despite efforts to fix the problem themselves, Masengil said the utility has been unable to make it better and added that they are not alone in the problem.
“We understand that downstream utilities are experiencing the same issue,” he said.
Masengil added that the higher algae growth has been confirmed by TVA testing and requested that TVA officials take steps to improve the quality by increasing water flow “until TVA gets into the higher flow recreational cycle in June on the Hiwassee.”
