3rd grade
A honor roll: Savannah Watkins, Caitlyn Bowman, Michael Dooley
A/B honor roll: Jetta McCloud, Jackson Ruth, Hunter Tessen, Davner Espitia, Colten Trotter, Chloe Woodruff, Leelynd Garcia, Luke Wheeler
4th Grade
A honor roll: Brady Carroll, Garrett Gaskins, Ethan Baldwin, Ryder Brinkley, Jacob Carroccio, Jaylynn Watson, Natalie Kyle
A/B honor roll: Teyla Davis, Eli Stanford, Yana Bryan, Camden Nichols, Jayden Sanchez, Nate White, Jordan Branson, Eva Massey
A honor roll: Ben Webb, Tucker Troxel, Austin Ball, Tony Johnson
A/B honor roll: Mackensie DeMar, Cameron Bogle, Jacob Byers, Khloe Roberts, Kaylyn Tincher
6th Grade
A honor roll: Raegan Belcher, Luke Carroll, Tristian Zoeller
A/B honor roll: Mathan Ailey, Jonah Arwood, Landon Morgan, Eric Leger, Jenna Landers, William Pangle, Hayden Stansell
7th Grade
A honor roll: Skylar Bright, Lucy Gravley, Lily Plemons
A/B honor roll: Clara Randall, Sierra Johnson, Emma Choat, Molly Gravley, Ryder Aderhold, Joyce Carle, Hannah Moses, Ruth Plebanski, Kataruh Mills, Anna Carroccio, Lilly Rhodes, Madi Deakin, Payton Dixon
8th Grade
A honor roll: Landon Plemons, Grace Huff, Bryson Rider, Kaitlyn Rogers
A/B honor roll: Cade Gouge, Inez Leger, Skylar Morgan, Bryson Ledford
