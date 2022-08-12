The City of Niota is still looking for vendors to participate in their largest event of the year.
Niota’s annual Fried Green Tomato Festival is set for Sept. 9 with Bingo and a Viewing of the Fried Green Tomatoes movie, with the festival continuing on Sept. 10.
“This is going to be a good festival and it will be our 10th anniversary,” said Niota Mayor Lois Preece. “This will be the 10th one celebrated but it had been delayed thanks to COVID and parts of the depot falling in.”
The event will feature live music in addition to a variety of vendors.
“We will have The Crew as our main entertainment, the Tennessee Wesleyan University Choir and we will have September Song in the afternoon and Chris Swayne, who is a new performer to our event but he is very good,” she expressed. “We have a lot of new craft vendors this year but we are also in need of many, many more food and craft vendors.”
Vendors who are interested in applying can do so by visiting cityofniota.org or call the Niota Depot at 423-568-2584 ext 1. The deadline to apply to be a vendor during the Fried Green Tomato Festival is Sept. 1.
“The medical helicopter will be landing here as part of the show this year and we will have a tractor show as well,” she noted. “The helicopter is expected to arrive at 1 p.m. and the tractor show will be all day.”
The car show that used to be a part of the event has been moved to a separate date and has become its own separate event.
“We removed the car show and made it its own show on Oct. 15,” Preece said. “We moved it because of its location. It wasn’t getting as much attention on the other side of the road so we decided to make it its own day.”
In addition to the city looking for more food and craft vendors, they would like to add more child focused vendors as well.
“We have several kid activities and vendors but we could always use more,” she noted. “We will put them all in one area.”
The Fried Green Tomato Festival is one of the fastest growing events in Niota.
“This event does grow and I want to see it continue to grow,” Preece expressed. “We do have the space and this is really something for people to do.”
