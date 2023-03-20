U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) made a stop in McMinn County late last week to discuss issues of concern with local community leaders.
Blackburn met with members of the community in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse and spent time discussing a variety of issues on their mind. She also took time to speak with The Daily Post-Athenian about several issues as well.
Blackburn is currently working on a bipartisan piece of legislation that she hopes will improve the healthcare situation in rural areas.
The trio of bills dubbed the “Rural Health Agenda” are being shepherded through the Senate by Blackburn and fellow Sens. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado), Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and Mark Warner (D-Virginia).
Blackburn said when she speaks with leaders of rural healthcare facilities, a common concern brought up is having enough of a workforce, so this agenda focuses on ways to deal with that.
“The way to help close the gap and get workforce into hospitals and into emergency areas is to incentivize the workforce into these areas,” she said. “Part of our agenda would be loan forgiveness for healthcare professionals when they work for five years in a rural area.”
Blackburn is working with Durbin on the Rural America Health Corps Act, which would create a specific student loan program for health professionals who plan to work in rural areas.
A second focus of the agenda, Blackburn said, is improving Medicare reimbursement rates for hospitals in rural areas.
“That would make a big difference,” she said.
The Save Rural Hospitals Act is being led by Blackburn and Warner and its aim is “ensuring fairness in Medicare hospital payments,” according to the bill text, by altering the minimum of the Medicare hospital area wage index.
The third bill in the agenda is the Rural Health Innovation Act, which is led by Blackburn and Hickenlooper. Its pursuit is to allow for “free-standing emergency rooms” in areas where there are no hospitals, according to Blackburn.
She said she believes this agenda would have a “big impact” on rural areas such as McMinn and Meigs counties.
“Those areas would be able to get healthcare professionals to work there,” she said. “They would be able, for a community that does not have a hospital, to have a free-standing emergency room.”
All three bills have been filed and are working their way through the Senate, according to Blackburn.
While in town, Blackburn also discussed a pair of issues that have garnered discussion among people recently.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic affected lives and the economy, inflation has been a significant part of the U.S. and local economy. Blackburn said there are ways for the government to deal with inflation, but it would take cutting back.
“We can reduce what the federal government spends — actually make cuts in the budget, get into the base line and make spending cuts,” she said. “Stop this out of control federal spending.”
One avenue to achieve that, she predicted, will come from efforts from Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives as they debate the federal debt ceiling.
“You can look forward to the House bringing some proposals forward as they do the debt ceiling,” she said.
Republicans and Democrats in the House have battled back and forth over whether or not to raise the debt ceiling — and what concessions, if any, should be made to go through with that — and estimates have put a possible default happening sometime in the summer if the ceiling is not raised.
Blackburn argued that until federal spending is reigned in, she doesn’t have much optimism about inflation beginning to fall again.
“Inflation is going to keep going up,” she said. “(President Joe) Biden just unveiled a $6.9 trillion budget with $4.5 trillion worth of new taxes and a one-year deficit of $1.8 trillion. That is going to make it very difficult to get spending down.”
Fentanyl has been another issue that local law enforcement officials have discussed recently. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy has connected drug problems and overdoses to a porous southern border with Mexico.
Blackburn said she believes there can be a lot of impact on fentanyl usage by limiting illegal immigration at the southern border.
“We need to get the Biden administration to get operational control of the border — that would be a start,” she said. “We need a border barrier built.”
She said the border patrol has been asking for a barrier “for three decades and they deserve to get it.”
She said there are other ways to limit the encroachment of fentanyl into the non-border states as well.
“We need to empower local law enforcement, when they apprehend these cartel members and drug dealers, to keep them locked up,” she said.
Blackburn is in the midst of touring all 95 counties in the state and she said fentanyl is a topic she gets asked about quite often.
“We hear a lot about fentanyl issues,” she said. “I’m in all 95 counties every year and crime, inflation and drugs come up in every county.”
