The annual City of Athens Daddy-Daughter Dance is nearing and, as of Thursday, a few tickets are still on sale.
The event had to be rescheduled from its regular time in February due to the concerns caused by the pandemic. The event is now set for Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26.
There will be dances on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and then Saturday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“We are completely sold out for the one on Saturday but we still have plenty left for the one on Friday and the one at 4 o’clock,” said Athens Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire. “That is how it always works. Saturday sells out first, then Friday night second, followed by the remainder.”
Those interested in participating in the dance will have the opportunity to purchase any available tickets up until March 25.
“If they are available we will sell them,” Fesmire noted. “All that we have left for sale (as of Thursday’s update) is 641 tickets left to sell and we started with 2,000, so people are buying them.”
Fesmire expressed his excitement to be able to host the event despite it being held later than normal.
“We are so glad that we are able to do this at full capacity,” he said. “I think it will be a great time. A lot of people have stated that this has been a better time for them to come, so we are looking to see how things go with the event being held now instead of February.”
The dance will still be held at its original location in the cafeteria of McMinn County High School.
“It is a herculean task to reschedule this but I just want to thank the school and the production crew that is willing to be flexible with us and understand why we couldn’t do this in February,” Fesmire expressed. “The whole team came together and we are getting this done.”
Precautions for the dance will be left up to the individuals who attend.
“We follow the CDC guidelines and they are pretty lax right now,” he noted. “If people are comfortable wearing masks then they should wear them. If they are uncomfortable wearing them then they don’t have to.”
This dance will be slightly different from previous years due to taking place a month later.
“The nighttime dances will be starting with the sun still up because of daylight savings time,” he said. “One of the things that we have to do annually is block the windows out, but now we have to do that even for the 7:30 dances.
“We usually don’t have to do that on Friday but we had to add that to our Friday to-do list.”
Tickets are available on the City of Athens website at cityofathens.com under Team Athens, then Parks & Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.