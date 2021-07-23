The Tennessee Valley Authority is making progress on its new Primary System Operations Center in Meigs County.
The new facility sits on a 166 acre property in Georgetown near the Hamilton County line.
Construction of the new facility started in March of last year and current expectations have it on schedule to be completed in 2023 with it being fully operational in 2024.
The campus will house the Primary System Operations Center, a receiving/maintenance building, entrance guard house, fire water supply, waste water plan and an electrical substation.
TVA officials noted that about 25 acres of the 166 area are currently being used.
TVA officials added that moving the facility to a more rural location provides several opportunities for protection in addition to the new facility being built to withstand tornados (up to EF5 stability) and electromagnetic pulse (EMP).
Currently the electrical substation is structurally complete and is in the process of being wired.
The operations center being built will be 175,000 square feet and will have around 200 employees, however they expect to fit a maximum of 250.
Within the operations center, the operating floor will have the most space at 30,000 square feet.
TVA officials expect the economic development impact of the center to be $368 million from its development, with the new facility’s impact multipliers potentially resulting in 82 new indirect jobs with more than $3 million in salaries and an increase in tax revenue of more than $300,000.
TVA is preparing the system for the future energy market, which includes the construction of a new secure office complex containing the operations center in Georgetown.
“In a changing utility landscape, with new technologies emerging, these improvements position TVA to continue 99.999% reliability, build resiliency, provide low-cost electricity and attract industry and jobs to the valley,” stated a news release from TVA.
At the current stage of construction, there are roughly 100 workers onsite with the majority being from local area businesses or businesses located in the Tennessee Valley.
“Grid of Tomorrow (formerly Grid 2023) is more than the new operations center, it’s the fiber network and smart technology. Investing more than $2 billion over five years,” the release continued. “Broadband in rural areas, the 2,700 new miles of fiber (currently 850 miles installed), provides an access point to fiber for rural areas. TVA is not in the broadband business but if a local distributor/local power company can benefit from the access, they can use TVA as the means for access to distribute to their local communities by leasing surplus TVA fiber where available.”
TVA is building the new operations center for several reasons, according to officials: Improved resilience and security features to meet current and anticipated future NERC (North American Electric Reliability Corporation) requirements; remaining close enough to not impact the 200 employees who will be relocated to the new facility; Georgetown met the required criteria and had the acreage for sale; and the new energy management system will be installed as a separate installation from the existing facility where it can run in parallel and be tested over a period of time.
“The new Energy Management System allows us to predict, control and gain visibility so that we can continue to be low-cost, highly reliable and continue to attract jobs to the area,” the release noted, adding that the EMS “is the software used for visibility and control of system components. The current system of hardware and software is reaching end of life.”
