For the 40th time, local athletes got together for a series of games during Saturday’s Athens Civitan Club’s Special Olympics at James L. Robb Gymnasium on the campus of Tennessee Wesleyan University.
According to Athens Civitan Club President Charlotte Boyd, this year’s event marked the group’s 40th anniversary.
“I am so excited,” Boyd expressed. “We missed three years so this is our first event since COVID.”
Boyd stated they had over 50 athletes arrive to participate in the games.
“It is exciting to see them try during these events,” she expressed. “It keeps you humble. They give their best and it makes us all excited. God has blessed us to be able help them.”
Boyd reflected on how the Special Olympics has changed over the years.
“When I first started with Athens Civitan, we held it outside at the football field of the high school,” she recalled. “The participants would get really hot and things would take longer to do because it was so spread out. We eventually got to the point where we could set it up in the gym.”
Since then, the games have been held in the gym at McMinn County High School. However, this year, the games were hosted in the TWU gym due to work being done at the high school gym.
“Moving inside has made it more comfortable for the participants,” she noted. “This year the high school was working on their floor, so TWU allowed us to host it here.”
In addition to hosting these games, Athens Civitan Club offers a variety of other forms of entertainment for those with special needs.
“An example, we do a special Valentine’s dance, ‘The Sweetheart Dance,’” she said. “We usually do it at the Athens Senior Center, but this year we had to do it at Tri-County due to the flooding that happened to the senior center earlier this year.”
The club uses ad sales to sponsor the events they hold.
“I believe these events have a good impact because they (the participants) enjoy this,” she expressed. “This is something that they can get out and excel at. This is something they can do and be able to get a ribbon.”
Every person who participates in the games will receive a ribbon regardless of their placement.
“It doesn’t matter if they receive 1st place or last place, they will receive a ribbon because they did something awesome,” Boyd said. “They jumped as far as they could, they threw a tennis ball as far as they could and, to them, this gets them very excited.”
Sharon Thomason, the office manager at the Tri-County Center, expressed her thoughts on the Olympics.
“This is very important because our clients at the Tri-County Center really look forward to this,” Thomason said. “They really look forward to competing and they really enjoy the ribbons they get. This event is very important to the participants because they get to pursue their interest and it allows them to feel independent.”
One of the earliest members of the Civitan Club, Herschel Hollingsworth, gave his perspective on the impact of the games.
“I have been with the Civitan since it started and I have been to all of our Special Olympics,” Hollingsworth stated. “We enjoy doing the Special Olympics and especially seeing what the athletes get out of this.”
Boyd thanked everyone who helped make the Special Olympics a successful event.
“I really want to thank Athens for sponsoring us, the EMTs for helping us, anybody who was involved in helping us from sponsoring, shirts, etc,” Boyd expressed. “I just want to thank all of you because this is a big responsibility and we couldn’t have done this by ourselves. We need our volunteers and all of our helpers.”
