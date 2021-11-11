While the struggles businesses have faced to find employees can make things difficult, State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) believes Tennessee is in a good position to weather the storm.
Cochran believes Tennessee is in excellent financial condition with industry growing across the state.
“I think you do see some difficulty with companies finding enough employees and I don’t think that is unique to Tennessee,” Cochran said. “Speaking with the State Department of Economic Development, it is an issue across the nation. Tennessee is probably better suited than other states since our economy is growing so much. We even have places like Smith and Wesson, which is relocating their headquarters to Tennessee from their home of Massachusetts where they have been for 100 years, so that means something to us and they will be creating new opportunities with them.”
Despite the state being well off economically, the amount of people who aren’t employed gives Cochran cause for concern.
“It makes you look at how many people are wanting to choose to stay at home and receive federal benefits or unemployment,” he noted. “I think it shows that the federal system is in great need of reform and even the state unemployment system may need to be looked at to make sure that our system is properly working and people aren’t just claiming that they can’t find a job, because you will be hard pressed to not find a job in Tennessee right now.”
He hopes the current hiring situation in the state will only be for a short amount of time.
“Companies will increase wages and sometimes that is a good thing,” he expressed. “Competing for employees will cause them to be more competitive with their wages and that is good and it helps people.”
Cochran noted that companies aren’t just competing against other companies at the current moment, though.
“When the federal government is essentially paying people to stay home, companies are going to have to create a wage to compete against that which is going to cause the price of whatever they are producing to go up,” Cochran noted. “You get this artificial increase in wages but you also increase the cost of what the company produces and that can cause a long term problem. In Tennessee we want to create an environment where companies can thrive, so I think as long as the economy is growing and we are attracting good companies that we can prosper and overcome these difficulties.”
