A McMinn County native will compete on national television in a few days.
Leah Crafton was born and raised in Athens and she will make an appearance on the game show “America Says” on June 2 at 7 p.m. on Game Show Network.
“America Says” is hosted by John Michael Higgins and has two teams of four people attempt to guess the top answers Americans gave to fill-in-the-blank survey questions.
Crafton, who now lives in San Diego, and three other friends made their way onto the show after they all accidentally found out they were fans of it.
“Me and a few of my friends, we didn’t know that we all watched it separately,” Crafton said. “We were having a get-together one time and it happened to be on the TV when they came over.”
That realization led them to decide to try to compete on it.
“We all found out we love the show and my friend Haley is the one who kind of did all the legwork to be on the show,” Crafton said.
In the leadup to applying to be contestants, Crafton said she and her friends realized it’d be a more involved process than they expected.
“It was a little more intense than I thought it’d be,” she said. “The initial application was pretty simple. After that, all four of us had to fill out separate applications, they asked us a ton of questions about us and our personalities.”
That process went well and Crafton said at that point all four of them got together for a virtual interview with the network.
“It was an hour long, which we weren’t prepared for,” she said. “We did practice rounds of the game and talked about ourselves.”
About six weeks after that, the four friends discovered they would be contestants on the show and the filming took place in April.
Expecting a lot of traffic, the foursome decided to head up there the night before and stay in a hotel.
“We had to be there at 7 a.m. and traffic is very unpredictable, so we decided it was best to just go ahead and be up there,” she said.
That led to a full day of filming, as Crafton noted they were there from about 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Snacks and drinks were provided throughout the day, she noted.
“Everybody was super nice,” she said.
They were instructed to bring multiple outfits and tried on each so that officials could decide what worked best for the show and then they went through hair and makeup prior to their appearance.
“I think we all thought we were just going to roll in there, do the show and roll on out,” Crafton said.
The length of the day wasn’t the only surprise for Crafton, either.
“I didn’t realize how many people it takes to run the show,” she said. “There were so many people, it was crazy.”
Crafton noted that, overall, it was a neat experience for all four of them.
“It was crazy because you watch it on TV and have the stage memorized and then to actually be up there, it was a super cool experience,” she said. “We were all so nervous. We were all like, ‘this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, we’ve got to do it.’”
Crafton was also excited to be able to meet and work with Higgins, the host of the show.
“He was super funny and also very sweet,” she said. “In between shots he would come over and talk to contestants and joke around with us. We all loved from ‘The Break-Up’ his dinner scene. It was cool meeting someone of that level with such an iconic scene.”
While she no longer lives here, Crafton’s parents still live in Athens and she said she still has a lot of friends here as well.
She graduated from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 2010 and then had to look elsewhere from the local area to get a job in her field — a marine mammal trainer.
“There’s not really a place I can do that in Tennessee,” she said.
That led her to an internship in San Diego and she remained there.
Crafton noted that she hasn’t seen the full episode yet and will watch it with everyone else when it premieres on June 2.
“I haven’t seen our episode yet — I’m sure that’ll be a surreal experience,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.