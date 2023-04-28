McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow is encouraging any veteran in the McMinn County Area to contact her office for information concerning the PACT Act.
The Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act is an expanded Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare that opened opportunities for veterans and their spouses.
“This also applies for widows/widowers,” Peglow stated. “This added places where people can file for Agent Orange. It used to be where you could only apply for Vietnam, then it went to where you could apply if you had served in some places in Thailand and some places in Korea, but thanks to the PACT Act it has opened up to a lot of other places.”
The PACT Act was signed into law on Aug. 10, 2022 and now applies to veterans who served in the following list of areas and the dates applicable for benefits, according to the VA website: Republic of Vietnam (Jan. 9, 1962 — May 7, 1975); Thailand, any U.S. or Royal Thai Base (Jan. 9, 1962 — June 30,1976); Guam or American Samoa or in their territorial waters (Jan. 9, 1962 — July 31, 1980); Laos (Dec. 1, 1965 — Sept. 30, 1969); Cambodia at Mimot or Krek, Kampong Cham Province (April 16,1969 — April 30, 1969); Johnston Atoll or on a ship that called there (Jan. 1, 1972 — Sept. 30, 1977); Enewetak Atoll (Jan. 1, 1977 — Dec. 31, 1980); Palomares, Spain (Jan. 17, 1966 — March 31, 1967); and Thule, Greenland (Jan. 21, 1968 — Sept. 25, 1968).
“This also opened up for our Gulf War veterans both the first and last Gulf War,” Peglow expressed. “They saw all of these young men and women coming back and they were sick instead of being the healthy young men and women they should have been because military people are at the peak of physical fitness. All you had to do was serve in the Middle East and also Africa, which is something that a lot of people don’t realize. They can come here and we can get them help.”
The following are health conditions that the PACT Act presumes veterans from the applicable areas are suffering because of their service:
• Agent Orange: Bladder cancer, chronic b-cell leukemia, Hodgkin’s disease, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, prostate cancer, respiratory cancers (including lung cancer), some soft tissue sarcoma (not including: osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, Kaposi’s sarcoma or mesothelioma), AL Amyloidosis, chloracne (must be at least 10% disabling within one year of herbicide exposure, diabetes mellitus type 2, high blood pressure, hypothyroidism, ischemic heart disease, monoclonal gammopathy of undermined significance, parkinsonism, parison’s disease, peripheral neuropathy early onset (must be at least 10% disabling within one year of herbicide exposure), porphyria cutanea tarda (must be at least 10% disabling within one year of herbicide exposure).
• Camp Lejeune: Adult leukemia, aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Parkinson’s disease. Any veteran who served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River for at least 30 cumulative days from Aug. 1953 to Dec. 1987 and their family members can get health care benefits and possibly a payback for out-of-pocket health care costs that were related to any of the following conditions: Bladder cancer, breast cancer, esophageal cancer, female infertility, hepatic steatosis, kidney cancer, leukemia, lung cancer, miscarriage, multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, neurobehavioral effects, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, renal toxicity and Scleroderma.
• Gulf War: Brain cancer, gastrointestinal cancer of any type, glioblastoma, head cancer of any type, kidney cancer, lymphatic cancer of any type, lymphoma of any type, melanoma, neck cancer of any type, pancreatic cancer, reproductive cancer of any type, respiratory (breathing related) cancer of any type, asthma that was diagnosed after service, chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic rhinitis, chronic sinusitis, constructive bronchiolitis or obliterative bronchiolitis, emphysema, granulomatous disease, interstitial lung disease (ILD), pleuritis, pulmonary fibrosis and sarcoidosis.
“These men and women gave up a lot of things like their health, the ability to go into a crowd and more,” Peglow said. “They aren’t getting these benefits for nothing, they gave up a lot to get it.”
Peglow encouraged any veteran who served in the Middle East to contact her office to see if they qualify for any of the benefits.
“If there is something that I can do for them, then I will do my very best to make sure they get it,” she expressed. “I will do this for you for free and I will do my best to make sure you get what you deserve from these benefits.”
If there are items, situations or illnesses not present on the list that are affecting veterans that served in the above scenarios, Peglow requested they contact the McMinn County Veteran Services Office at 423-744-1605.
“Just because it’s not on that list doesn’t mean that you can’t file for it,” Peglow stated. “If you are not sure then speak to me about it and we will see what we can do. While you can file for this on your own at home, if you do that I won’t be able to help you because I won’t be able to see what all you put in for submission nor will I be able to see what the VA is doing. But if you visit me and let us file it together then I will be able to help you every step of the way.”
Peglow noted a disclaimer that she would not help anyone publish any false claims when applying for any VA benefits.
“My goal is to help all of the veterans and their families,” she noted.
Both Peglow and the VA also warned veterans about a series of scams going around targeting veterans.
According to information on the VA website, there has been an increase in PACT Act related scams involving phishing (e-mail), vishing (phone) and social media scams.
“If you don’t know if something is a scam or not call me and let me check it out,” she stated. “Don’t trust things that seem too good to be true and I promise that you can’t get this any faster than I can get it for you, so please be cautious of scams.”
For more information visit va.gov/pact or call the McMinn County Veteran Services Office at 423-744-1605.
