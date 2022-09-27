The McMinn County NAACP is hosting a forum for Athens City Council candidates and Athens City School Board candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Athens City Middle School, located at 200 Keith Lane in Athens.
The event is open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m.
All eligible candidates for Athens City Council and Athens City School Board have been invited to attend. Each candidate who attends will have the opportunity to present his/her platform to the audience.
Athens city residents who are eligible to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 election are encouraged to attend this forum. Guests will have the opportunity to submit written questions and hear responses from the candidates.
•
The McMinn County Historical Society will be meeting in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.
Tyler L. Boyd, vice president and executive board chairman, will be presenting a program about E.B. Madison — a renowned early 20th century attorney and the namesake of Madison Avenue.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are the sidewalk and parking spaces 5 and 6, and the loading zone on Jackson Street, from Green Street to Madison Avenue. This closure will last until Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building remodeling. This closing is continuous throughout the project.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
The areas to be affected are Madison Avenue, from Keith Lane to Jackson Street, Jackson Street, from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue, and Washington Avenue, from Jackson Street to Keith Lane. These closures will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for the McMinn County High School Homecoming Parade.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers, spectators and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced the completion of the Walking for the Health of McMinn and the beginning of an additional health initiative, Move with the Mayor.
The Walking for the Health of McMinn health initiative was a program that got many McMinn Countians to start logging their miles exercised and encouraging others to do the same. While the department continues to count the prize winners, the total miles logged were 6,628.73 miles for 25 weeks with 992 entries. All prize winners will be notified in the coming weeks.
“We are really lucky that we have the full support of both the city and county mayors to become involved in the national Move with the Mayor program. This will be very similar to what we have just done, but will have access to an app for tracking and special events where the mayors will be involved. We will also be able to host challenges within McMinn County and other cities in the county,” said Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
To get your school, business, or organization involved, contact Baker at bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The Friends of the Etowah Carnegie Library will be holding a special book sale event on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The book sale will be on the first floor of the library and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about library programs, call 423-263-9475 or visit www.etowahlibrary.com
•
Property tax notices for the City of Athens have been mailed to the property owners.
If you do not receive your notice by Oct. 1, call the city Finance Department at 423-744-2710.
You may pay your taxes at 815 North Jackson Street Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.; visit the City of Athens website at www.athenstn.gov to pay online; or mail payment to: City of Athens, 815 N. Jackson St., Athens, TN 37303.
All property taxes are due by Feb. 28, 2023.
•
Volunteer Energy Cooperative will hold its 86th annual meeting on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Meigs Middle School in Decatur.
Breakfast, free flu shots, entertainment, gifts, door prizes, and more will be provided.
This year’s entertainment will be the Cumberland County Playhouse T3 GLEE — a show choir designed to highlight local students and give them the opportunity to be Cumberland County Playhouse ambassadors.
Doors will open at 8 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
•
The Swift Museum Foundation is sponsoring a raffle, with the winner to be announced on Oct. 1.
There are 2,500 tickets available for $50 each. These donations make participants eligible for the grand prize of a $30,000 engine credit or $20,000 in cash. Prizes will also be awarded for second through fifth place.
Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 423-745-9547.
Employees and board members of the Swift Museum Foundation, Inc., their spouse and legal dependents are prohibited from purchasing tickets and are not eligible to win any prize. This includes individuals for whom an employee or board member is the current legal guardian or individuals who they are not legally related to but who reside within an employee or board member household (step relationships are also included).
Official rules are available online at rafflecreator.com/pages/25154/2022-swift-museum-foundation-fundraiser-raffle
Proceeds from this raffle will support the Swift Museum Foundation — a non-profit museum that provides support for the remaining Swift aircraft that were built in the 1940s. It also provides education about these airplanes and their history. A museum facility located at the McMinn County Airport is open to the public at no charge. Donations are welcomed, but not required.
Also, the museum’s annual Convention/Fly-In will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 1. The public is welcomed to visit during that time to see the airplanes and visit with the pilots.
•
The McMinn County High School Band Boosters will be selling chargrilled hamburgers at all home football games this season.
The goal of this fundraiser is to remove band/color guard fees for all students who would like to participate in the program.
The Kiwanis Club of Athens paid for the grill to facilitate this fundraiser.
