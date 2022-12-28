The Main Street Athens program is making progress on several projects as the calendar turns to 2023.
According to Main Street Athens Executive Director Lisa Dotson, this year had been filled with assisting business promotions, hosting downtown events and generating new projects.
“2022 has been a year filled with establishing the foundation for new projects within the Main Street District. Some may say there is construction on every corner. We agree and it is an indicator that positive momentum is taking place in our historic downtown,” Dotson noted. “In October 2021, Main Street Athens received a grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation in the amount of $75,000 which was purposed for downtown improvements based on the Friendly City Masterplan that was also funded by the foundation in 2020.”
According to Dotson, $25,000 of the funds was given to The LITE House Innovation Center to assist with daily operations and the expansion of entrepreneur programs. Roughly $44,000 of the funds was allocated to 10 properties to assist them with facade improvements and the remaining $6,000 will be used towards the development of the community kitchen incubator that is planned for 2023.
“Main Street Athens plans to develop a state-of-the-art kitchen incubator for food and beverage entrepreneurs,” she expressed. “Currently Main Street has a collaborative partnership with The LITE House, which offers co-working spaces for business entrepreneurs in the heart of downtown Athens. This proposed kitchen incubator will be developed in a vacant 1,100 square foot space that is in the same building as The LITE House (3 West College Street) and is owned by a local family that is leasing the space to each organization.”
The kitchen incubator is a way for Main Street to aid in the development of citizen wants that was completed in a 2019 community survey which expressed interest in more restaurants in the downtown district of Athens.
“Tennessee Main Street has partnered with PROOF Restaurant & Bar Incubator Consultants (from Chattanooga) to use Athens as a pilot location to develop the community kitchen incubator concept,” Dotson stated. “This shared-space concept will be offered to food and beverage entrepreneurs and provide them with the opportunity to prepare, package and distribute their products in a low-overhead facility. PROOF consultants will provide guidance and technical support to these entrepreneurs and after several months of training and ‘incubation,’ the goal is for the business owners to transition from the test kitchen into their own store-front restaurant.”
Dotson hopes the incubator will produce a variety of new restaurants downtown.
“Main Street Athens has secured financial support from local and state funders, which will be used to purchase kitchen equipment, furnishings and technical support,” Dotson noted. “Grant applications have been approved from USDA Rural Development (RBDC) for $100,000; $75,000 from Tennessee Placemakers; and $50,000 from the Department of Agriculture Enterprise Fund. Local support has come from McMinn County government ($15,000), Athens Area Chamber of Commerce ($15,000) and $10,000 of the City of Athens’ appropriated funds will be used, along with $6,000 from the Lyndhurst Foundation.”
The kitchen incubator will offer indoor and outdoor dining options.
Main Street Athens is also working on another collaborative project with Athens Public Works Department and Stantec Transportation Consultants.
“This is concerning the strategic plan for the downtown improvements as it pertains to traffic flow, sidewalks, parking, green space, parklets and bike and pedestrian mobility,” she said. “This plan derived from the Friendly City Experience Masterplan that was adopted by the Athens City Council in 2020. This design plan was developed by engineers from the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute and was adopted by the Main Street Board of Directors and the Athens City Council as a blueprint for future development within the district.”
A community input meeting was held in October and another one will be held in January. The meeting will be announced and is open to anyone.
“We are excited about the future of our historic downtown,” Dotson expressed. “When the Main Street program started in 2016, the building vacancy rate was 49%, that percentage has decreased to 11%. I receive inquiries from individuals on a weekly basis who are seeking a location to start a new business. The changes that have been mentioned are a sign of growth and things are progressing at a pace that is manageable, which is good.”
Dotson extended her gratitude to everyone who helps make the Main Street program a success.
“A special thank you to our Main Street partners that invest in the program each year. All investments are used for business promotions, marketing, event planning and daily operations,” Dotson said.
