A ceremony honoring two local Korean War veterans was held on Thursday. Dewitt “Jack” Ferrell (left) and Corbin Young received certificates and medals, recognizing them for their service in the war, from McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow.
Dewey Morgan | The Daily Post-Athenian
McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow hangs Corbin Young’s Korean War medal around his neck as fellow Korean War veteran Dewitt “Jack” Ferrell looks on Thursday.
Two local veterans were recognized for their service in ensuring the freedom of another country on Thursday.
Dewitt “Jack” Ferrell and Corbin Marshall Young received certificates and medals honoring their service in the Korean War during a ceremony at the McMinn County Courthouse. The event was led by McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow and she noted the value of the contributions made by each man.
“This is important because you are the epitome of what freedom is,” she said. “If you look at a map of Korea, you would see that you protected South Korea’s freedom.”
Ever since the end of hostilities in Korea, there has existed a North and South Korea, the north a communist dictatorship and the south a free republic.
“You served honorably,” Peglow told the veterans. “Because of you, South Koreans have a much better way of life.”
Representatives of the Republic of Korea extended their “everlasting gratitude” to both veterans in a letter, noting that “we cherish in our hearts the memory of your sacrifices in helping us establish our free nation.”
Peglow also read an excerpt from the Knoxville Regional Veterans Mental Health Council and Vet to Vet Tennessee thanking both Ferrell and Young for their service.
“Our nation is forever indebted to you and extends our deepest respect and admiration,” the excerpt stated.
Young served in the U.S. Air Force for five years, from 1951 through 1955. Ferrell was a pilot in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1951 through 1977, flying the AD Skyraider during the war as he was assigned to the USS Boxer aircraft carrier.
“When you get a chance to think of a veteran, think of these two fine, young men,” Peglow said, noting that both men “did a wonderful thing for our country.”
