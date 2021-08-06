MCMINN COUNTY
Board of Education will meet in a workshop session on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. The topic of discussion will be the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) Grant 3.0.
ATHENS
Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. in the library at Athens City Middle School.
City Council will hold a study session Monday, Aug. 9, at 5:45 p.m. in the conference room at the Athens Municipal Building.
City Council will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building. The agenda for this meeting is listed in today’s classifieds.
ENGLEWOOD
City Commission will meet on Monday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTA
City Commission will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.