One person was taken to the hospital as another was arrested after a stabbing incident over the weekend.
On Saturday at almost 7 p.m., McMinn County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jason Lee responded to a residence on Highway 411 near Etowah in reference to a stabbing.
On his way, he was advised that the suspect — identified as Roy Anthony Haley, 50, of McMinnville — had been detained by the Etowah Police Department.
Upon his arrival, Lee said he found EMS tending to the victim, who was “sitting in a chair behind the building with blood on his shirt and a wound on his abdomen/lower chest area.”
As EMS worked with the victim, Lee spoke with him and learned that the victim had been standing behind the building when Haley allegedly “stabbed him in the chest with a knife.”
The victim was then taken by helicopter to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga and Lee called in MCSD Det. Greg Earps for further investigation.
Once Earps arrived on scene, he and Lee spoke with a witness who claimed that he was talking with Haley and another witness when the victim came up to them to talk. Once that happened, Haley allegedly “jumped back, then said don’t pull it and buried a blade in (the victim’s) chest.”
The knife, according to the witness, was a black-handled folding knife with a four to six inch blade. The witness said Haley walked off after stabbing the victim and noted that Haley “hasn’t been acting right and has been up since he got there.”
The officers then spoke with another witness who concurred that Haley pulled the knife when the victim walked up, adding that the suspect made contact with the victim’s lower chest with one swing and then missed with two others.
The victim, according to the witness, only had a cigarette in his hand.
After talking with the witnesses, Earps got pictures of the scene, but was unable to find the knife that Haley allegedly used.
Meanwhile, Lee arrested Haley and charged him with aggravated assault.
He was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center where he was being held on $30,000 bond.
