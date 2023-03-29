Four members of the Etowah community received recognition for their contributions to the town during the Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce 59th Annual Awards Banquet Tuesday night.
Four awards were given out, three of them annual distinctions and one brand new.
Edith Burgess Public Servant of the Year
Chamber Executive Director Frank Clark closed out the night with the inaugural award — the Edith Burgess Public Servant of the Year Award given to Linda Caldwell.
Caldwell is the former executive director of the Etowah Arts Commission and Tennessee Overhill.
Clark explained that the origin of the award comes from the work on the restoration of the L&N Depot that Burgess headed up over the years.
Clark, reading from an article written by Caldwell about Burgess, noted that it was Burgess during her time as a city commissioner who spearheaded the depot being placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.
“Because of what Edith did, every day that we drive by the depot, we have that living, breathing center to look at,” Clark said. “But if you go to the depot, the only place you find any recognition of Edith is in a very peculiar place — ironically, it’s in a back corner in the hallway by the bathrooms. Now certainly I’d say the person who has helped us save our depot is worthy of more.”
So, the Edith Burgess award was born.
“This is the person who goes unseen. The person who is sometimes sitting at a desk in an unfinished depot who nobody sees the countless hours of work that they’re doing,” Clark said. “The people that somehow come up with money out of nowhere to get very expensive things done and don’t really look for any claim of recognition.”
Caldwell, Clark noted, meets all those criteria.
“Our recipient this year has many times, though maybe a well-known public face, worked countless hours behind a desk writing grants, helping find funds for organizations, led boards, maintained city history, served as an executive director for not just one but two very important city organizations,” Clark said.
R. Frank McKinney Distinguished Service Award
Matt Harper was this year’s recipient of the annual R. Frank McKinney Distinguished Service Award.
Harper, the branch manager of CapStar Bank in Etowah, won the award named after the longtime editor of the Etowah Enterprise newspaper based off his service to the community.
Each year, Harper helps to oversee the 4th of July Independence Day Dash and he was one of the founding students of the Love Thy Neighbor Project at Tennessee Wesleyan University during his time attending there in 2013.
He also sits on the Etowah Arts Commission Board and is involved with the Etowah Housing Authority. Harper is also the current vice president of the Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce.
The award is sponsored by The Daily Post-Athenian.
Joe Quirk District Educator of the Year
This year’s Joe Quirk District Educator of the Year Award went to Brandi Zabo.
Zabo is a teacher at Etowah City School and she has been there since 2020.
“As the school counselor, she was a vital team member in the process of ensuring the school was open every day for students during the 2020-2021 school year,” TWU President Dr. Tyler Forrest, who presented the award, said. “She has created ‘The Hive,’ a clothes closet in her office that provides for students that need clothing and personal hygiene needs.”
She also, Forrest noted, engages in monthly word challenges promoting kindness and has started a program where “students write positive and inspirational messages on coffee cup sleeves and (she) returns them to local businesses for their customers to see.”
ECS Principal Brian Trammell noted that Zabo is “the very best school counselor I have ever worked with.”
Zabo is a resident of Decatur with her husband where she is one of the founders of the Boys and Girls Club there and she officiates Meigs youth basketball league games. She attended Cleveland State Community College where she played basketball and then received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Lee University.
The award is sponsored by TWU.
Business Person of the Year
A local businessman earned the Business Person of the Year Award for a second time, exactly 30 years apart. Don Webb first won the award in 1993 and has now received the honor a second time.
Starr Regional Medical Center CEO John McLain announced the recognition and noted that he first found out about Webb because of McLain’s Nashville-based boss.
Webb met McLain’s boss during a University of Tennessee basketball game prior to the CEO’s arrival here in 2019. The duo hit it off quite quickly and, when McLain arrived in McMinn County, his boss recommended he go see Webb.
“I was impressed not only with his gentle, caring spirit that you can just feel, but of course his clothing lines also,” McLain said.
Webb has been affiliated with Johnson’s Department Store since he was a sophomore at McMinn Central High School in 1974 and his parents bought the company. He since took leadership of the store that turns 85 on April 15.
Webb has also been involved in the Etowah Rotary Club, served on the Etowah City Commission, the TWU Board of Trustees and the First Volunteer Bank Board of Directors.
“It is a great honor for me to present the Business Person of the Year Award again to Don Webb,” McLain said.
The award is sponsored by Starr Regional.
