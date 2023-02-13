High school sweethearts Charlie and Delitha LeQuire knew early on they were right for each other and they’ve been proven right, 50 years later.
The two McMinn County High School graduates recently celebrated their Golden Anniversary, something they said not everybody believed they would reach.
“We got married young and nobody thought we would make it 50 years,” the couple said.
They met when both were at MCHS in 1971, at the time Charlie was a junior and Delitha was a freshman. After 18 months of dating, the two got married in the home of Walker and Peggy Mashburn, Delitha’s parents. Theirs was a “simple” wedding, they said, with family and a few friends and the late Niota preacher Robert Kelly officiating.
The couple grew up in different parts of the area — Charlie in the country and Delitha in the city — but they’ve settled down on a farm in Sweetwater and Delitha said she “wouldn’t go back to the city for anything.”
Charlie worked at Vestal Manufacturing in Sweetwater until his retirement and now the couple spend their time farming. They also enjoy growing flowers and doing yard work.
When not doing that, they like to “take off in our Jeep to the mountains” as well as spend time with their daughter and grandchildren.
The couple had two children — Leititia Montes of Sweetwater and the late Charles LeQuire Jr. — along with four grandchildren. They attend First Baptist Church of Niota.
The couple said the key to their relationship is they simply enjoy their time together.
“We just love being together, talking and making plans and always telling each other goodnight and ‘I love you’ before falling asleep,” they said.
When asked what advice they would give others to have the longterm marriage they have, they said working together is key.
“Always talk to each other, but really listen to the other one,” they said. “Always work out your problems, don’t go to bed mad. Always tell each other how much you love them.”
