Buoyed by the construction of its consolidated elementary school, new building in the City of Athens saw a strong first quarter in 2021.
Athens Community Development Director Anthony Casteel delivered his first quarter building report at last week’s Athens City Council meeting. The report covered the period from January to March 2021.
“We had a very good start to the year,” said Casteel. “There has been approximately $29 million worth of value added to the city during this reporting period.
“The largest part that you all are very, very familiar with is the new Athens city school that you all have been working on diligently for years at a value of $26 million,” he continued.
The second largest commercial project for the quarter was an addition to the AgCentral Co-op on Congress Parkway valued at $266,000. The third most valuable commercial project was construction of Aspen Dental near McDonald’s at a value of $248,000.
The reporting period also saw four new housing starts with a total value of $420,000. Casteel noted that the slowdown in residential building is primarily caused by a lack of available contractors due to an abundance of projects and lumber costs being four times higher than this time last year.
“Hopefully, we’ll get those things straightened out in the next few months and we’ll get back on track and keep building houses in the City of Athens,” said Casteel.
Total construction in the first quarter accumulated a total value of $28,811,344. That number is approaching the total value added in 2020 of $30,358,571 and has already significantly surpassed the total value added in either 2018 or 2019.
“It’s remarkable that we’re almost to the entire 2020 value number just through the first quarter,” commented Council Member Jordan Curtis.
“That school cost a pretty penny,” replied Casteel.
