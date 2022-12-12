Athens Utilities Board (AUB) officials have given tips for local residents to deal with the winter conditions as warmer weather is expected to turn cold again before long.
“That’s why we are encouraging our customers to get everything ready, so that they aren’t in a bad spot when cold weather really kicks in, especially if it leads to power outages,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough. “We want everyone to be able to stay safe and warm throughout the winter season, so we wanted to share a few tips on what they can do to be prepared well before the first really cold snap.”
Weather can be unpredictable, so Scarbrough said it is always good to be prepared for whatever conditions occur, especially if those conditions can cause power outages, freezing home water lines or other issues.
Community members can take some steps now, before the cold, to prepare for winter weather and any outages that may affect them:
• Remember, AUB’s Facebook page isn’t the place to report power outages or other problems. Report any utility problems by calling (423) 745-3131.
• Ensure that your home has an adequate supply of flashlights, fresh batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods and any medicine that may be needed.
• Have a portable, battery-operated radio, TV and/or a special weather radio ready to use.
• If someone uses a generator during a power outage, they should be sure to follow all of the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure safe operation of the unit. And generators should be operated outside, not inside a building or garage where fumes can build up.
• Also remember, gas-powered generators can cause electric power to be sent back onto power lines that crews may be working on, which could be deadly for an AUB worker.
• Standby generator installers know exactly what to do to avoid back-feed from occurring so that linemen can safely work on power lines. Be sure to have a professional install a unit and explain how to avoid back-feeding onto power lines.
• If someone uses a generator until service is restored, they can watch for utility crews and turn the generator off when crews are in the area if they are not sure. Excess electricity created by a generator can feed back onto the electric lines, severely injuring a lineman working on a power line, believing it to be de-energized.
• If someone uses oxygen or other medical devices, have a plan to ensure safety in the event of a long power outage.
• Ensure that arrangements can be made for where a family can stay for a couple of days if they are impacted by a major loss of power or natural gas. This is particularly important for families or individuals with special medical needs or elderly members.
• If the local area gets a big snowfall, hazardous driving conditions can bring traffic accidents and downed power lines or poles. AUB officials encouraged citizens to be safe if they are driving and come upon emergency responders or other work crews. Moving over, if possible, can give crew vehicles room to maneuver.
• Never use portable grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment inside the home for cooking or heating. They may emit dangerous carbon monoxide in addition to other hazards.
• Lastly, stay away from power lines that have fallen or lines that are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines, and report any downed power lines to AUB by calling (423) 745-3131.
“We want everyone to be as safe and secure as possible throughout the winter. These tips can help ensure you and your family stay safe,” Scarbrough said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.