Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) will host this year’s Community Movie Night on Tuesday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Athens Movie Palace. The event will feature a showing of “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” (PG).
“At TVFCU, we are always looking for ways to stay involved with the communities we serve,” said Holly Goines, Athens and Etowah branch manager.
“This event has brought our community together over the last four years, even through the trials of the pandemic. We’re glad to offer an affordable, fun event for the whole family while also supporting an important organization like Junior Achievement.”
Anyone in the community, even those who do not bank with TVFCU, can purchase $1 movie tickets. Tickets will only be sold at the Athens Branch, located at 1314 Decatur Pike, and the Etowah Branch, located inside the Etowah Food City at 841 US-411 North, during regular office hours.
Visit tvfcu.com and click on “Locations & Hours” for specific branch hours. Tickets will be sold until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, or until tickets run out.
Each ticket includes general admission and a small popcorn. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Junior Achievement of the Ocoee Region and will support their mission of providing financial literacy education in McMinn County Schools.
For more information about TVFCU’s Fifth Annual Movie Night, call 423-634-3513.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.