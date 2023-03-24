An important piece of McMinn County history is in the process of being uncovered by a coalition of people.
When he first moved to Athens to become the director of the City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department a little over 30 years ago, Austin Fesmire was made aware of a cemetery behind Prof Powers Park. Shortly thereafter, in around 1998, Etowah resident and cemetery preservationist Dennis Stewart was told about the cemetery by local resident and then-Mayfield Dairy Farms executive Bill Selden.
Since they found out about it, Fesmire and Stewart have been both researching information about it and making efforts to see it preserved.
Fesmire said the cemetery is not located on city property, instead the owner is listed as unknown. However, he has been able to help get it listed by the state as a cemetery.
A trio of plaques have also been placed by the McMinn County Historical Society to denote the importance of the land. One refers to it as an “African-American Community Cemetery” and is dated 1850. Another memorializes four former slaves believed to be buried there named Anthony, Minda, Autrey and Peter.
Stewart said he has been able to confirm that all four were owned by Jesse Mayfield. Jesse Mayfield, according to Scottie Mayfield, was one of the first of the family to arrive in McMinn County. Stewart said all four slaves were listed on the 1850 slave schedule.
The third plaque remembers the only person known with certainty to be buried in the cemetery, former slave who was later freed, Emerline Smith. According to the plaque, Smith was born in February of 1862 and died on Jan. 30, 1916. She was the daughter of Rena Farrell and it’s noted on the plaque that she was “born a slave — died free.”
It is not known where in the cemetery she is buried, but Stewart said he was able to prove that she was buried there somewhere.
Descendants of Smith — Bobby Long, Darlene Smith, Joyce Smith and Robin Smith — were on hand Thursday at the cemetery to view her plaque. Long said he was very happy to have learned about his great-great grandmother’s final resting place.
“My family will be really impressed,” Long said. “There are not even words (to say how happy he is).”
Long said the family has recently begun holding reunions and looking back at their family tree, so this fills in a part of that. Darlene Smith and Ann Boyd, he said, were able to identify Emerline Smith and believed her to be in that cemetery.
The belief, according to Long, is that Emerline and her husband, Hardy, came from Virginia to McMinn County. Hardy Smith is believed to be buried in Indiana. Nothing is known about Farrell, according to Long.
The confirmation of Emerline Smith proves that the cemetery was still in use at least as recently as 1916, but little else is known about it. In order to learn what they still can and preserve what’s left, Fesmire arranged for students and professors from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville to come to the cemetery and investigate it on Thursday.
He said the hope was to determine how many people were buried there. Everyone gathered on Thursday to work, equipped with flags and measuring tape along with ground penetrating radar, provided by Chris Kenney of Sensors and Software.
The radar allowed the investigators to map out the subterranean area of the cemetery and find any anomalies that might indicate someone was once buried there.
While Mayfield, Fesmire and Stewart were on hand Thursday, it was the students and professors doing the mapping out and scanning of the area. UTK archaeology professor Dr. Kandi Hollenbach said this was a good experience for the students on hand.
“This is super important,” she said. “A lot of these students started in the (COVID-19) pandemic. To have hands on experience ... is so important.”
The students were also on hand for Long and the Smiths to view Emerline Smith’s plaque and Hollenbach said that seeing how this type of work impacts a local community was of value as well.
On Friday, the investigators and a new group of students arrived at another nearly-forgotten cemetery, this one the Mayfield Family Cemetery on Shadows Lawn Drive, only a bit from the cemetery investigated on Thursday.
The Mayfield Family Cemetery has several known members of the Mayfield family buried there — including Jesse and his wife, Penelope Brummett, along with their son Carter — as well as several other unmarked graves, according to the McMinn County Tombstone Inscriptions Volume 1.
The Mayfield Family Cemetery appears to have been in use from 1833 when Jesse Mayfield died to 1887, according to records.
Fesmire said he hopes to use the readings gathered Thursday and Friday to get a more definite number on how many people are buried in each cemetery and where, so that the process of cleaning them up and getting them protected can begin.
