The unemployment numbers for the month of May went in opposite directions in McMinn and Meigs counties.
According to the State of Tennessee, the May unemployment rate for McMinn County is 5%, which is a 0.3% increase from the county’s previous rate of 4.7%. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for Meigs County saw a rate of 5.1%, which was a 0.2% drop from the previous rate of 5.3%.
According to Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd, May’s numbers normally undergo modest changes.
“Looking back at 2019, we would see a slight increase for May so this fits what would be considered normal,” Todd said. “May is a month that doesn’t really hold a consistent pattern, there’s just typically not a lot of change unless something really dramatic happened.”
He noted that the entire state saw similar ups and downs in the rate like what was seen between McMinn and Meigs.
“There was a modest increase (in McMinn), but it didn’t increase in every county,” Todd noted.
The rate dropped slightly both nationally and statewide, as the U.S. rate fell 0.2% to 5.5% and Tennessee’s number declined 0.1% to 4.6%.
The rate dropped in 40 counties across the state, while it climbed in 37. It held steady in 18.
That leaves the rate less than 5% in 67 counties and between 5% and 10% in 28.
Around the area in May, Roane County kept its rate of 4.6%, Rhea County rose 0.3% to a rate of 5.6%, Polk County remained the same with a rate of 4.5%, Monroe County jumped 0.1% for a rate of 3.9%, Hamilton County retained its rate of 4.3% and Bradley County climbed 0.1% for a rate of 4.3%.
Looking ahead, Todd noted that this month’s rate is likely to see an increase when it’s released.
“June is typically a month that we will see an increase due to ‘seasonal’ jobs, in this case such as teachers and bus drivers,” he said. Non-teaching personnel in schools are typically considered unemployed in the summer months due to schools’ contracts, but then when school goes back into session they begin to be counted as employed once again.
Todd also noted he believes the current numbers reflect a more traditional year than what was experienced during the pandemic.
“It looks like every rate is less than half what it was in May of 2020,” he expressed. “There has been vast improvement over the past 12 months, so maybe we can get into the more predictable pattern now.”
