Ray Johnson was named the 2020 winner of the J. Neal Ensminger Man of the Year award Thursday night during the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting.
Johnson, a lifelong McMinn County resident and a member of the last graduating class at J.L. Cook School, was described by all who nominated him as having a “servant’s heart,” as he works with numerous charitable organizations in the community.
“Three directors of major ministries and major organizations in this community talked extensively about his heart and the service he gives and how he is one of the hardest workers for the people,” Vant Hardaway, who announced Johnson’s win, said.
The organizations Johnson works with include the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA, Habitat for Humanity and Athens Housing Authority.
“This person is selfless,” Hardaway said. “He is very humble … if they told him he was going to be recognized tonight, he probably would have found a reason not to come — he would probably rather be working with the children that he normally would have been working with.”
Hardaway added that Johnson has a “family name that has made great contributions to education.”
After accepting the award, Johnson thanked his family — and specifically his wife — for their support of him.
“Without her in my life, I’d hate to think where I’d be,” Johnson said.
He added that he doesn’t do the work he does for himself.
“Whatever I do, I do as unto the Lord,” he said. “I want to hear Him say ‘well done, good and faithful servant,’ that’s all that matters. The rest is vanity.”
One of Johnson’s nominators noted that “he has delivered food to individuals and non-profits, served food to his neighbors, sold tickets for fundraisers, cleaned out homes for the elderly, scrubbed floors, painted walls, held weekly visits with people, cared for the sick, mentored youth (and adults too, for that matter) and simply been a listening ear to others.”
Johnson is the 68th Man of the Year recipient.
Other honors given out during the night included:
• Ashton Burrows winning the Chamber Diplomat of the Year award
• Larry Wallace receiving the Chairman’s Award
• The gavel passing from 2019 Chairman Scott Cass to this year’s Chair Kelly Blassingame
