Incumbents held off challenges in several races during Tuesday night’s McMinn County primary election.
Among the contested races was the circuit court clerk Republican primary, which saw incumbent Rhonda Cooley defeat challenger Doug Bailey 3,003 to 1,353.
Incumbent Criminal Court Judge Sandra Donaghy also prevailed against challenger Paul Rush in the Republican primary, 2,221 to 1,893.
In the 10th Judicial District Attorney General Republican primary race, incumbent Steve Crump advanced to the general election with a 2,432 to 1,751 win over challenger Stephen Hatchett.
No other races outside of county commission and school board races were contested. No Democrats ran outside of the county commission races, so all results are from the Republican primary.
Michael Jenne won 3,660 votes in the Circuit Court Judge District 10, Part I Republican primary.
J. Michael Sharp earned 3,644 votes for Circuit Court Judge District 10, Part II.
Andrew Freiberg won 3,667 total votes for Circuit Court Judge District 10, Part III.
Jerri Bryant earned 3,726 votes for District 10 Chancellor.
Leon Shahan won 3,524 votes in his uncontested bid to become public defender.
General Sessions Judge Wylie Richardson won another term with 3,841 votes.
County Mayor John Gentry was unopposed and won 4,012 votes.
County Trustee Phil Tuggle earned 4,134 votes to remain in office.
County Clerk Melinda King won 4,037 votes and Register of Deeds Cheryl Ingram earned 4,063 votes.
Dan Evans was uncontested for highway commissioner, as he won 3,864 votes.
In uncontested constable races Shawn Martin gained 725 votes in District 3, while Mitch Boyd earned 911 votes among the precincts in District 5.
