Two injuries and one death resulted from a wreck on Interstate 75 early Saturday morning.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), at around 5 a.m., Mitchell Allmon, 64, of Hixson, was killed and two other people injured in a wreck that included a tractor-trailer truck and an F150 pickup truck.
THP reported that, prior to the wreck, both the tractor-trailer and F150 were traveling southbound on I-75 around the 37 mile marker when the F-150 had to swerve to avoid a tree in its lane.
Upon shifting to the right lane, however, the F150 and tractor-trailer made contact with each other.
That led to the F150 crossing back into the left lane and coming to a stop in the median.
The tractor-trailer, however, ended up veering off the right side of the roadway, up an embankment and into the woods. Allmon, the driver of the tractor-trailer, passed away due to injuries suffered in the wreck.
There was no one else in the tractor-trailer at the time. There were four people in the F150 – the driver and three passengers – and two of the passengers were reported as injured.
