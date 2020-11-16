A proposed update to the existing interlocal agreement that governs the Eureka Trail is expected to enhance emergency response times along the trail.
Currently, the City of Athens, the Town of Englewood, and McMinn County share responsibility for the ownership, management, and maintenance of the Eureka Trail. A revised agreement will be considered for approval by the McMinn County Commission on Monday and the Athens City Council on Tuesday.
“In the governing agreement that was signed and adopted in 2013, … there were provisions for law enforcement, for maintenance, for many things; there was not a provision for first response, medical response, fire response,” explained Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner at last Monday’s Athens City Council study session. “What this (revised agreement) does is incorporates and refers to that original governing agreement, but adds an addendum in a new agreement.”
The addendum has been reviewed and approved by Athens City Attorney Chris Trew. It has also been provided to Englewood Fire Chief Billy Roach and McMinn County Mayor John Gentry.
Under the existing agreement, primary first responder services along the trail are provided by the applicable jurisdiction. The trail falls under three jurisdictions — McMinn County, Athens, and Englewood — with the appropriate agency responding within its coverage area.
“When a call is made on that portion of the trail, those departments have to be dispatched first, and once they arrive, then they can call the Athens Fire Department,” said Sumner. “The Athens Fire Department has the equipment to respond and always does respond, but this agreement puts in place who is responsible and it allows (the Athens Fire Department) to automatically respond.”
Under the existing terms of the interlocal agreement, the other two jurisdictions may only respond once the primary agency arrives at the scene of an incident.
These changes were initiated during conversations between Roach and Athens Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth. The amended agreement must be approved by the governing body of all three jurisdictions to become effective.
“We think this is a win-win,” said Sumner of the proposed amendment.
If approved, the revised agreement would stipulate that associated CAD (computer-aided dispatch) calls and dispatch charges would be attributed to the jurisdiction in which an incident occurs regardless of which agency is first to respond.
